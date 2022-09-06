BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.

BUCHANAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO