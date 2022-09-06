ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

2nd Annual Run for Refugees kicks off Roanoke Welcoming Week

ROANOKE. Va. – Showing support in a big way. The 2nd Annual Run for Refugees took place in Wasena Park on Friday night, with runners racing to make Roanoke more inclusive. One of those people involved was Ninon Hentz, who helps refugees learn English. “This whole journey, this whole...
WSLS

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
WSLS

Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College. Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team. This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team. Olds currently acts as sports director for the...
WSLS

Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
WSLS

‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
WSLS

Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
WSLS

Buchanan-based nonprofit plans 9/11 memorial walk to honor fallen heroes

BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.
WSLS

7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
