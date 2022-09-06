Read full article on original website
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
Roanoke community joins firefighters in 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. – City and county firefighters were joined by other law enforcement and the community for a climb of 110 flights of stairs honoring lives lost on 9/11 during the eighth year of the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year’s climb was at the Wells Fargo building,...
2nd Annual Run for Refugees kicks off Roanoke Welcoming Week
ROANOKE. Va. – Showing support in a big way. The 2nd Annual Run for Refugees took place in Wasena Park on Friday night, with runners racing to make Roanoke more inclusive. One of those people involved was Ninon Hentz, who helps refugees learn English. “This whole journey, this whole...
The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction
ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative works to remember lives lost in 1890s city lynchings
ROANOKE, Va. – They say it’s important for a city to know its history – even the parts that aren’t told too often. The Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative aims to do just that by telling the history of African Americans in the Star City. Dr. Brenda...
Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program
ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College. Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team. This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team. Olds currently acts as sports director for the...
United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off fundraising efforts with $2 million goal
ROANOKE, Va. – This campaign year, United Way of Roanoke Valley has a fundraising goal of $2 million. The charitable organization has locations across the globe and has a mission of improving “lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”
Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights
ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
Rutherford, Lamanna win individual events at Knights Crossing Invitational
SALEM, Va. – The annual Knights Crossing Invitational took place at Green Hill park Saturday with high schools from across the state turning out their top cross country athletes. In one of the early featured events, Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest finished first with a time of 18:10.2 in...
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
‘I didn’t realize the magnitude:’ Celebrating 25th anniversary of women attending VMI
LEXINGTON, Va. – This year marks the 25th anniversary of women being allowed to attend the Virginia Military Institute. This weekend, VMI is hosting events to celebrate the occasion and welcome back women alumnae. Gussie Lord was one of those women who were first to enroll in VMI in...
Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
1st and 10: Christiansburg shuts out William Byrd, 41-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Christiansburg was at William Byrd tonight, and the Blue Demons were rolling in early. The Blue Demons have weapons in their midst. They shut out Byrd, 41-0.
Buchanan-based nonprofit plans 9/11 memorial walk to honor fallen heroes
BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
Glenvar Highlanders victorious by one touchdown against Cave Spring Knights
ROANOKE, Va. – The Glenvar student section stole Cave Spring’s flag, but Cave Spring stole it back. Glenvar’s D won them a 10-3 victory tonight.
In Your Town: The Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – For this week of In Your Town, we’re stopping in Clifton Forge to take a closer look at the Historic Masonic Theater. The theatre has been in Clifton Forge since 1905 and received a facelift in 2016. Not only does the theatre play movies...
7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
