Pharr’s Public Safety therapy dog missing

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Public Safety and Communication’s therapy dog “Bella” has gone missing.

According to a Facebook post by Pharr Police Department , Bella was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Miraflores Street off of FM 493 & FM 2812 in Edcouch.

Bella is a black with tan Belgian Malinois and was seen wearing a prong collar with a white and orange polka dot bandana.

Anyone with information about Bella is urged to call (956) 638-4847 or (956) 402-4700.

