ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
insidernj.com

Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground

Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Jones and DiVincenzo Throw in with Burgess

New Jersey and Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones, Jr. and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. today announced their endorsement of Irvington Council President Renee C. Burgess to replace Ronald L. Rice as the State Senator in Legislative District 28. Jones and DiVincenzo back Burgess to fill the vacancy created when Rice retired and to run in the November election to fill the remainder of his unexpired term.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood

Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Somerville, NJ
Government
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Sullivan
Person
Tom Malinowski
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#American Graffiti#Democrats
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
94.5 PST

This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy