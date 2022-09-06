ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Charter school principal frustrated with DPS busing problems now asking for state’s help

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atvNN_0hkQtQdD00

DAYTON — It’s been close to a month and nearly a dozen Dayton area charter schools are complaining about bus services they claim Dayton Public Schools is not providing.

One principal said she is reaching out to the Ohio Department of Education because her complaints to DPS are not leading to improvements.

The 400 students in elementary and middle school at the Dayton Horizon Science Academy can’t come through the door and then get into their seats because of busing issues, which means they cant learn anything.

“We have four busses that service our school and they are not coming consistently at all” said Alyse Pennington, principal of Horizon Science Academy North. “For example, on Friday we hade one bus of four show up to transport our students. This morning we had two busses show up to transport our students.”

Alyse Pennington is the principal of Horizon science academy north elementary.

She said DPS provided busing has been a nightmare this year since the day her school started on August 10, until now.

Pennington said that means her staff had to call parents to tell them they would not have bus transportation.

It’s the same things she did Friday, taking pictures of one bus picking kids up after school, instead of four.

That led to lines she videotaped of parents, relatives and friends trying to help each other get the students here home safely.

“We are on week five, we’ve been in school more than a month, this is not the beginning of school hiccups to get the transportation fixed,” Pennington said.

Pennington has not been quiet about the issues.

She went to a Dayton Public School board meeting to express concerns and repeatedly called DPS transportation managers.

“It seems like we solve one issue and more and more keep coming up,” Pennington said.

Pennington said her last 10 years with the school have not seen any problems like this.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Public Schools to ask about the latest issues. They have not responded yet, but a couple weeks ago they said: “At this time, the district has added routes to address transportation concerns. Routes are also being adjusted based on changes in enrollment and actual ridership. These changes will continue to take place over the next few weeks.”

Pennington said she and administrators from 10 other Dayton area charter schools filed complaints with the Ohio Department of Education for being non-compliant with their transportation needs.

“It is legally required, they do receive the funding to transport all students to community schools,” Pennington said.

The school says so many parents have expressed frustration in who they can complain to that they’ve actually put forms out to send complaints to the Ohio Department of Education about the bussing issues and why it isn’t being provided like it should be.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

tia
4d ago

All the money that Dayton public gets don't even go towards this kids and school so do you think they gf about busing for kids.... it's called penny pinching and pocketing money...

Reply
2
Jon Gotti
4d ago

The communists at Dayton city commission have received MILLIONS in federal funding.... WHERE'S ALL THE MONEY GOING!?.... right into their pockets..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Dps#School Principal#Busing#School Board#K12#Dayton Public Schools
WHIO Dayton

City of Fairborn to host memorial ceremony for 9/11

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn announced they will be holding a ceremony to remember those we lost on September 11, 2001. Starting at 2:00 p.m. the public is invited to attend the Patriot Day Ceremony in Fairborn. >>9/11: Pentagon hosting ceremony to remember victims of Sept. 11, 2001...
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

AAA donating to 9/11 charity in honor of first responders

DAYTON — AAA is expanding its discounted First Responders Membership benefits to those in the AAA Club Alliance territory to pay tribute to those lost on September 11, 2001, according to a news release. >>AAA: Best time to hit the road after your Labor Day weekend trip. For every...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire at Dayton duplex

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a reported working fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a structure fire on Pulaski Street around 2:44 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>2 injured after jumping from window during Centerville apartment fire. The fire at the duplex was...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy