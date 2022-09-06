Read full article on original website
East Brunswick over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap
Samantha Arnold, Olivia Dziubeck, Yanna Popova and Darya Popova scored as East Brunswick won at home, 4-0, over Old Bridge. Anna Sawicki dished two assists while Ashlee Moss had one for East Brunswick (1-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Kayla Balsamo earned the shutout with six saves.
Allentown over Nottingham - Girls soccer recap
Bella Conti posted a goal and two assists to lead Allentown to a 6-0 win over Nottingham, in Allentown. The Red Birds (1-0) scored all six goals in the first half. Lindsey Hines tallied a goal and an assist while Martha Olorunnisola, Fallon Mazza, Julia Ciodyk and Sierra Tesar all scored once in the win.
Morris Knolls over Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Gabriella Eades’ third quarter goal was the difference as Morris Knolls defeated Roxbury, 1-0, in Succasunna. Gretchen King made four saves for Morris Knolls (1-0) to earn the shutout. Jenna Waldron had 13 saves for Roxbury (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Hackettstown over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Matt Taenzer, Jenner Ortiz-Morales, Jamil Ahmed and Jonathan Colorado each scored to lead Hackettstown to a 4-0 win over North Warren in Hackettstown. Joe Crowder and Antonio Jara combined to earn the shutout as Crowder made two saves for Hackettstown (2-0), while Jara recorded one save. Yasseen Zoklat assisted on...
Pequannock over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Jovan Vinas’ two goals lifted Pequannock to a 5-2 victory over Dover in Pompton Plains. Dante Cheff and Finn Powers each had a goal and an assist for Pequannock (2-0), which scored all five goals in the opening half. Sebastian Barahona added a goal, Travis Jung made seven saves and Ryan Foley had five.
Middletown South over Manasquan - Field hockey recap
Makenna Blozen scored twice and assisted on the goal by Avery Lassman as Middletown South won at home, 3-0, over Manasquan. Sabrina Kirk added an assist for Middletown South (2-0), which scored two goals in the final period. Caroline Guinco stopped 14 shots for Manasquan (0-2). The N.J. High School...
No. 9 Westfield rallies, downs South Plainfield in OT - Boys soccer recap
Emanual Gayanilo scored the game-winning goal off a long throw-in from Noah Fischer, giving Westfield, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 2-1 overtime victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Zachary Preucil tied the game with a second half goal for Westfield (2-0). Rohan Castillo gave South Plainfield...
No. 5 West Essex shuts down No. 10 Ocean City - Field hockey recap
Cielle McInerney notched four goals while Gianna Macrino brought two goals and five assists as West Essex, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 8-0, over No. 10 Ocean City. Evangeline Minnella added a goal and two assists while Francesca Diaco scored for West Essex (2-0),...
Shore rallies to jolt Toms River East in OT - Boys soccer recap
Cooper Attaway scored the game-tying goal in the 78th minute. Then, a minute into overtime, Riley Murphy had the game-winning goal as Shore defeated Toms River East, 2-1, in West Long Branch. Conner Katz assisted on Murphy’s goal for Shore (1-1) and Kevin Barfield made made seven saves. Kajus...
North Warren edges Morris Hills - Field hockey recap
Shaelin May provided the goals while Kayleigh Dolinsky added an assist as North Warren won at home, 2-1, over Morris Hills. Nya Gillen preserved the win for North Warrren (1-0) with eight saves. Kelly Zeman scored with a feed from Julia Rabizadeh to put Morris Hills (0-2) on the scoreboard...
Football: Defensive masterpiece nets Paterson Eastside 3-0 win over Columbia (WATCH)
Paterson Eastside head coach James Magazine stood with his hands on his hips in the postgame huddle, visibly upset with his team’s performance, but his defense made him proud in the Ghosts’ 3-0 home win over Columbia on Saturday. “They saved our butts,” he said. “They play hard...
North Brunswick over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Emad Abdul Mumin’s goal in the seventh minute proved to be the difference as North Brunswick defeated South Brunswick, 1-0, in Monmouth Junction. The win was the first career varsity victory for coach Christopher Waddell. Diogo DaSilva made six saves to post the shutout and protect the early lead...
Girls Tennis; Ridgewood, Kent Place win September Smash, Moorestown Classic titles
Ridgewood, No. 10 in the preseason NJ.com Top 20, and No. 6 Kent Place took home championships during the first weekend of the girls high school tennis season. Ridgewood (2-1) won Livingston’s September Smash Tournament while Kent Place won the Moorestown Classic. For Ridgewood, the Maroons won a tight...
Barnegat over Toms River South in OT - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak struck twice while Camryn White tallied a goal and an assist as Barnegat won at home in overtime, 3-2, over Toms River South. Emalie Menegus stopped 12 shots to preserve the win for Barnegat (2-0), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Emily Picca...
Football: North Brunswick edges Edison on the road in early big GMC clash (VIDEO)
In this past Monday’s NJ.com Top 20, North Brunswick was listed at the No. 20 spot after a week 1 shutout victory. A team just outside the rankings and under consideration was Edison, which dominated offensively in its initial two games including week 0. North Brunswick is even slotted one spot ahead of Edison in the Group 5 rankings.
Ramsey over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Nina Davis and Lexi Barrow each scored to lead Ramsey to a 2-0 win over Clifton, in Clifton. Lucy Graceffo assisted on both goals. Lilly Dinning made two saves to earn the shutout for Ramsey (2-0). Clifton fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Times football Week 2 notes: Nottingham, Steinert, Hopewell make statements
If you look at the state of the Times area high school football scene after Week 2, one thing looks to be pretty clear. The teams playing the best football–bar Hun, of course (the best prep team in the country)–sit outside of Mercer County.
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap
Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
Kapranov’s hat trick fuels Holmdel past Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sophomore Stepan Kapranov erupted for three goals to lead Holmdel to a 5-0 victory over Freehold Brough in Freehold. David Weiner had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Hynes scored a goal for Holmdel (2-0). For Freehold Borough (0-2), Angel Tlacoxolal made five saves and Case Cascone had three.
Burlington Township over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Savanna Johnson’s two goals lifted Burlington Township to a 3-1 victory over Haddon Heights in Burlington Township. Elizabeth Strunk and Ella Falkenstein added a goal each and Samantha Massimini made four saves for Burlington Township (1-0). Kylee Ferranto scored the lone Haddon Heights (0-2) goal and Gab DiOrio made...
