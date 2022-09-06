ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap

Samantha Arnold, Olivia Dziubeck, Yanna Popova and Darya Popova scored as East Brunswick won at home, 4-0, over Old Bridge. Anna Sawicki dished two assists while Ashlee Moss had one for East Brunswick (1-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Kayla Balsamo earned the shutout with six saves.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Allentown over Nottingham - Girls soccer recap

Bella Conti posted a goal and two assists to lead Allentown to a 6-0 win over Nottingham, in Allentown. The Red Birds (1-0) scored all six goals in the first half. Lindsey Hines tallied a goal and an assist while Martha Olorunnisola, Fallon Mazza, Julia Ciodyk and Sierra Tesar all scored once in the win.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Morris Knolls over Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Gabriella Eades’ third quarter goal was the difference as Morris Knolls defeated Roxbury, 1-0, in Succasunna. Gretchen King made four saves for Morris Knolls (1-0) to earn the shutout. Jenna Waldron had 13 saves for Roxbury (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Hackettstown over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Matt Taenzer, Jenner Ortiz-Morales, Jamil Ahmed and Jonathan Colorado each scored to lead Hackettstown to a 4-0 win over North Warren in Hackettstown. Joe Crowder and Antonio Jara combined to earn the shutout as Crowder made two saves for Hackettstown (2-0), while Jara recorded one save. Yasseen Zoklat assisted on...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
Sports
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Pequannock over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Jovan Vinas’ two goals lifted Pequannock to a 5-2 victory over Dover in Pompton Plains. Dante Cheff and Finn Powers each had a goal and an assist for Pequannock (2-0), which scored all five goals in the opening half. Sebastian Barahona added a goal, Travis Jung made seven saves and Ryan Foley had five.
DOVER, NJ
Middletown South over Manasquan - Field hockey recap

Makenna Blozen scored twice and assisted on the goal by Avery Lassman as Middletown South won at home, 3-0, over Manasquan. Sabrina Kirk added an assist for Middletown South (2-0), which scored two goals in the final period. Caroline Guinco stopped 14 shots for Manasquan (0-2). The N.J. High School...
MANASQUAN, NJ
North Warren edges Morris Hills - Field hockey recap

Shaelin May provided the goals while Kayleigh Dolinsky added an assist as North Warren won at home, 2-1, over Morris Hills. Nya Gillen preserved the win for North Warrren (1-0) with eight saves. Kelly Zeman scored with a feed from Julia Rabizadeh to put Morris Hills (0-2) on the scoreboard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Ramsey over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Nina Davis and Lexi Barrow each scored to lead Ramsey to a 2-0 win over Clifton, in Clifton. Lucy Graceffo assisted on both goals. Lilly Dinning made two saves to earn the shutout for Ramsey (2-0). Clifton fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
CLIFTON, NJ
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap

Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
LINDEN, NJ
