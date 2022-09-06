ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

‘We’ve got to make a huge jump this week:’ YSU set to host Dayton

By Ryan Allison
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team scored 31 points, rushed for more than 270 yards, and created three turnovers on defense in their home opener last Saturday, all of which are team goals.

“I think this team will continually get better week by week, but we’ve got to make a huge jump this week,” head coach Doug Phillips said.

The Penguins looked good in their home opener last Saturday, scoring 31 points, rushing for more than 270 yards, and creating turnovers on defense. All those are team goals, but they also believe they left points on the field, and the defense gave up some big plays.

“I think starting from upfront, we did a great job being violent up front, stopping the run,” said YSU defensive end Dylan Wudke. “We held them to about 51 yards. Overall, we just got to get more pressure on the quarterback, stuff like that.”

“We definitely can get better, especially when we get to the red zone,” added junior wide receiver Bryce Oliver. “They didn’t capitalize on it every time we got to the red zone that we could do better in that aspect. But there’s always room for improvement. We take this next week going into playing Dayton, and just to fine tune those things and then everything will take care of itself.”

YSU will host Dayton on Saturday. The Flyers won their opener as well and have a surprising history of success against Youngstown State. Dayton has won eight of the nine all-time meetings dating back to 1939.

“Our kids know we’re going to face a team that knows how to win, loves football, fundamentally sound and plays with great passion,” said Phillips. “So we got to make sure we take care of the things we can control. And if we do that, then then we’re making strides where we need to be. So when we begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play, we’re ready to go.”

YSU and Dayton will kickoff Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.

