4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate
The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
For better schools, respect teachers, pay them more | Letters
As a veteran New Jersey physics teacher, I am responding to Michael Wilbur’s recent letter, “What’s wrong with schools? Everything NJEA says is right with them.”. Wilbur cites a previous oped from the New Jersey Education Association that defends academic freedom and treating others with basic dignity as somehow illustrative of “what is wrong with public education in this country.” Wilbur cites our nation’s ranking in multinational assessments of reading, mathematics and science, and blames the outcome on “socio-political indoctrination” — without citing good evidence of such “indoctrination.”
What’s NJ doing to ensure kids recover from massive learning loss? Not much | Editorial
We have the data now on the pandemic’s academic toll, and it’s dire: For American fourth graders, newly released test results show huge declines in reading and math scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), considered a gold standard in testing, found that Black and Hispanic students...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
What should N.J. students born after 9/11 be taught about the terror attacks?
The images have long been seared into our consciousness. Memorials to the dead have been erected. Stories have been told and retold of fathers and mothers who went to work that morning and never came home. Of the final, tragic moments of so many lost souls. Of heroes who must never be forgotten.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Kids, pencils, books return — but not lunch for all | Editorial
It’s back to school in New Jersey, with few of the mask and vax controversies that kicked off the previous two educational years. It’s a literal breath of fresh air. But, there is a hangover from one more post-COVID-19 lockdown issue that hasn’t been resolved as it should have been. It’s our favorite non-entitlement that should be an entitlement: free lunch for every student, every day. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that is estimated to make about 26,000 more students statewide eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school under traditional subsidy programs for lower-income families. The most credit goes to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the bill and has made anti-hunger measures a priority.
N.J. stadium redeveloper must put labor promises in writing | Letters
On July 26, as a city resident and residential service worker in Newark, I gave testimony in front of City Council regarding a multi-million-dollar tax abatement for Accurate Builders & Developers, which has been chosen to redevelop the Riverfront Stadium site, the former home of the Newark Bears. The $2...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
8 N.J. firefighters injured when 2 fire trucks collide responding to call
Eight Paterson firefighters were injured when a pair of fire trucks collided Saturday evening while responding to a call, officials said. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities were responding to a fire at a Targets Closeout store at 141 Main St., which was brought under control without injuries. But as two fire...
N.J. reports 1,205 new cases, 4 COVID deaths. Rate of transmission ticks down.
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to trend in a positive direction. The latest rate of transmission is 0.87 — down from 0.89 on Saturday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that...
Girls Tennis; Ridgewood, Kent Place win September Smash, Moorestown Classic titles
Ridgewood, No. 10 in the preseason NJ.com Top 20, and No. 6 Kent Place took home championships during the first weekend of the girls high school tennis season. Ridgewood (2-1) won Livingston’s September Smash Tournament while Kent Place won the Moorestown Classic. For Ridgewood, the Maroons won a tight...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
