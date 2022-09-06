ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.'s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. "Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th," the district's spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

For better schools, respect teachers, pay them more | Letters

As a veteran New Jersey physics teacher, I am responding to Michael Wilbur's recent letter, "What's wrong with schools? Everything NJEA says is right with them.". Wilbur cites a previous oped from the New Jersey Education Association that defends academic freedom and treating others with basic dignity as somehow illustrative of "what is wrong with public education in this country." Wilbur cites our nation's ranking in multinational assessments of reading, mathematics and science, and blames the outcome on "socio-political indoctrination" — without citing good evidence of such "indoctrination."
EDUCATION
City
Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet, NJ
NJ.com

Kids, pencils, books return — but not lunch for all | Editorial

It's back to school in New Jersey, with few of the mask and vax controversies that kicked off the previous two educational years. It's a literal breath of fresh air. But, there is a hangover from one more post-COVID-19 lockdown issue that hasn't been resolved as it should have been. It's our favorite non-entitlement that should be an entitlement: free lunch for every student, every day. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that is estimated to make about 26,000 more students statewide eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school under traditional subsidy programs for lower-income families. The most credit goes to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the bill and has made anti-hunger measures a priority.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR'S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
