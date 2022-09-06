Read full article on original website
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
New fire near Fort Hall Reservation threatening structures, Sho-Ban Tribes prepping for evacuation
FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes. The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million supplemental budget request for the current fiscal year for the training. The request comes after Idaho lawmakers last session passed a bill to put into place screening, interventions and professional development to serve children with dyslexia.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified
JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
EastIdahoNews.com joins other media in opposing motion to ban cameras from Daybell hearings
ST. ANTHONY — EastIdahoNews.com and a coalition of 32 other local, state and national media agencies have joined in opposing a motion seeking to ban cameras from all future hearings in the Lori Vallow Daybell case. On Thursday, EastIdahoNews.com’s attorney Steve Wright filed a legal brief on behalf of...
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
Local business encourages equality and unity with event Saturday
REXBURG — An east Idaho woman is helping organize an event encouraging equality and unity after she found a racial slur painted on a building. Graffiti Beauty and Barber, located at 111 West Main Street in Rexburg, will be hosting an event called “Graffiti Day.” It will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the business. It’s a celebration of equality, art and culture. There will be free tacos and giveaways too.
