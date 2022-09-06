REXBURG — An east Idaho woman is helping organize an event encouraging equality and unity after she found a racial slur painted on a building. Graffiti Beauty and Barber, located at 111 West Main Street in Rexburg, will be hosting an event called “Graffiti Day.” It will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the business. It’s a celebration of equality, art and culture. There will be free tacos and giveaways too.

