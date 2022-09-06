ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

New fire near Fort Hall Reservation threatening structures, Sho-Ban Tribes prepping for evacuation

FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes. The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million supplemental budget request for the current fiscal year for the training. The request comes after Idaho lawmakers last session passed a bill to put into place screening, interventions and professional development to serve children with dyslexia.
IDAHO STATE
Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified

JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Local business encourages equality and unity with event Saturday

REXBURG — An east Idaho woman is helping organize an event encouraging equality and unity after she found a racial slur painted on a building. Graffiti Beauty and Barber, located at 111 West Main Street in Rexburg, will be hosting an event called “Graffiti Day.” It will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the business. It’s a celebration of equality, art and culture. There will be free tacos and giveaways too.
REXBURG, ID

