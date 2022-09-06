Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Water outage repaired near Gateway east and Kingman in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — UPDATE: El Paso Water says the outage was repaired Saturday evening and water has been restored to residents. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso Water responded to a water outage in east El Paso on Saturday afternoon. The outage was described as "medium" on El Paso Water's...
County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center's proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
Miners host Aggies for 99th Battle of I-10 Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso Miners will host the New Mexico State University Aggies for the 99th Battle of I-10 on Saturday. The Miners and Aggies are set to kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. Saturday will be Latin...
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported.
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported.
El Paso firefighters, law enforcement participate in 9/11 stair climb remembrance event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stair climb in honor of the New York firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center was held at the Sun Bowl Friday. A total of 2,977 people lost their lives that day, among them 343 firefighters...
UTEP receives $1.2 million grant to help region bring discoveries to the marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to help bring the region's discoveries to the marketplace. As a new member of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs initiative, UTEP will receive the grant over...
Organ Mountain High School football player's condition worsens to critical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Organ Mountain High School football player who was injured in a game last month is in critical condition. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Booster Club shared the following update about player Abraham Romero:. Knights family, This is a hard one. Abe has...
El Paso native releases music video showing love for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country singer and El Paso native Valerie Ponzio recently released a new video that made its debut in The Big Apple. The video is for a song called “Just a Bordertown" and the video features – among other things - her grandmother and various sights and sounds from her hometown of El Paso.
Canutillo ISD expand pre-K program, sees increase in enrollment
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14) — More of the youngest students across El Paso have the opportunity to get a free education. The Canutillo Independent School District reported a big jump in enrollment for their Pre-K program. "This year parents aren't having to meet requirements anymore to enroll their kids, which...
DIMS program intends to speed up criminal cases, reduce backlog with the help of EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
Four suspects have been detained after gang-related shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a gang-related shooting involving teenagers at the Uvalde Memorial Park. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park on East Main Street near South Getty Street. According to the Uvalde Police Department, four suspects have been detained, 17-year-old...
Board of trustee explains unanimous decision to terminate Franklin High School teacher
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Vice President of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees explained to KFOX14 why his support for Amber Parker, a Franklin High School teacher recorded saying controversial remarks about pedophilia, changed. On Tuesday, the school board made a unanimous decision to move forward...
124 Foster School of Medicine students receive first white coats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso awarded the class of 2026 their white coats on Saturday. A total of 124 students celebrated the beginning of their medical school journey with the white coat ceremony at the Starlight Event Center.
Game of the Week: El Dorado vs Eastlake
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the week of Sept. 9 is El Dorado vs Eastlake. The match-up was selected as our 2022 week two Red Zone Game of the Week. Send us your high school football photos/videos to our Chime In.
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center was called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
