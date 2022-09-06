Read full article on original website
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
wcbu.org
A Peoria DIY music venue celebrated its one-year anniversary with a daylong charity concert
In the neighborhood surrounding the Bradley University campus, the venue named Mt. Moon looks like any other house. However, for the past year, Mt. Moon has become a common venue for the Peoria DIY music scene, hosting local and independent musical artists. The venue celebrated it's one-year anniversary on Sept....
High School Football Recap for Sept. 9, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season. Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4 Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12 Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16 Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13 Danville def. Manual, 49-6 Washington def. Metamora, 44-22 Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19 East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20 Morton def. Canton, […]
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Galesburg's OSF PromptCare moves into old Cottage Hospital building
GALESBURG, Ill. — The facility that used to be Cottage Hospital has been vacant since January when the hospital completely shut down. Now, OSF Saint Mary Medical Center is bringing healthcare services back into the building. The hospital opened the new location of its PromptCare facility in Cottage's old...
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
1470 WMBD
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from river is of missing man
UPDATE 11:34 A.M. - Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman confirms the body of the man pulled from the Illinois River is that of a missing man. Ruestman says Keith R. Kohtz, 29, of Spring Bay was found Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Kohtz was reported missing earlier by his family. Preliminary...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff’s office announces new app
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office. The new app will...
