Greenfield, OH

Times Gazette

Grand Champ Chicken sells for $2,400

Wesley Kelch’s Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen sold for $2,400 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Heritage Meat Company, Daryl and Pam Kelch, Double H Farms – Chad and Melanie Hawk, Angles Mobile Home Service – Vernon Angles, Hamilton Farm Trucking – Robert Hamilton, Hamilton Insurance Agency – Dwight Hamilton, Arrick’s Propane – Josh Hawk, Higgins Steel Roofing – Brenda Higgins, Hobart Food Equipment – Doug Seidl, Janie’s Closet – Janie Angles, Back to Health Chiropractic – Nicholas Jones, Kelch Wood Working LLC, Kelch’s Mowing – Nathan Kelch, Brent and Jill Kelch, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, NCB – Heather Cummings, Peoples Bank – Amanda Hall, Polstra Family – Jill Kelch, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Southern Ohio for Solar Farms – Melanie Hawk, The Porch Carryout and Grill – Lisa Boyd, Tissot’s Home Center – Jane Tissot, VFW Post 9094 – Rick Wilkin, and Weastec Inc. – Eric Rhoads.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Leesburg Theatre, RFL proposed, fair gate receipts

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Reserve Champ Meat Pen sells for $1,600

Samuel Hamilton’s Reserve Champion Meat Pen sold for $1,600 Thursday at the 75th Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Double H Farms, Elcook Limousine, First State Bank, Hamilton Farm Trucking, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Arrick’s Propane, Higgins Steel Roofing, Back To Health Chiropractic, Kelch Wood Working LLC, David and Lesia McKenna, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, Peoples Bank, Shafer Heating and Cooling, The Porch Carryout and Grill and Westec Inc.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Annual HCHS Log Cabin Cookout

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. The location is the site of the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum and the cabin is located directly behind the museum.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Reserve Champ Rabbit sells for $2,700

Annie Henderson’s Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit sold for $2,700 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Wolf Creek Rental, Heritage Meat Company, Ohio Pool Restoration, Life Reflections Counseling, Chris Hopkins Transportation, Community Market – Hillsboro, Crago Construction, Airline Support & Project Engineering LLC, Dickey Group Realtors, First State Bank, Fordyce Farms & Southern OH Retro Foam, Greystone Systems, Griffith Gardens, Eric and Amanda Henderson, Master Feed Mill of Hillsboro, Peoples Bank, Peters Heating & Cooling LLC, Chester and Christy Rhomemus, Rick Williams Auction Company, Satterfield Farms, Shafer Heating & Cooling, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Sonner’s Family Show Pigs, The Porch Carryout and Grill, VFW Post 9094, Bohrer Veterinary Services and Westview Motors.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Collector keeps Hillsboro history scenes alive

Long before Instagram posts documented family vacations with colorful images that could be instantly shared worldwide, before Facebook enabled people to narrate every minute of their everyday lives for all to see, there was the humble postcard. A cursory search for, “Hillsboro, Ohio postcards” on reselling websites like Ebay that...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Grand Champ Rabbit sells for $3,500

Brooklynne Campbell’s Grand Champion Meat Rabbit sold for $3,500 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Concord Township Trustee Jason Campbell, Carr Farms & Pioneer Seed – Jim Carr, Edenfield Trucking – Grant Edenfield, Ervin Hill Sand & Gravel, First State Bank – Lauren Hamilton, Hess Auction Co. and Hess Family Cattle – Brad Hess, Jerry Haag Motors – Steven Haag, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, Old Y Restaurant LLC, Baxla Tractor Sales, State Farm Insurance – Scott Faulconer, Techne Title Agency Inc. – Debbie Campbell, Walker Real Estate Advisors and Bowman Countyline Carryout – Wayne Bowman.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
614now.com

A new Lucky’s Market is coming to Columbus

The CASTO redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center in Victorian Village has announced an exciting new addition: The popular independent and family-owned grocery store Lucky’s Market. “We are thrilled to have Lucky’s Market join this exciting project,” Eric Leibowitz, CASTO’s vice president of development and leasing, said in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

He’s the real ‘Music Man’

“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. David L. Jump ½ interest and Connie Sue Holmes ½ interest to Drew Newport, 358 Nauvoo Road in Vernon Township, 2.6 acres, $40,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local waitress nominated as one of the best hosts in the country

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local server is in the running to be recognized as one of the best hosts in the country. Gina of the popular Chillicothe restaurant, Hometown Hibachi was nominated by her managers. She is one of five finalists. “I am nominating Gina for several reasons,” said...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

