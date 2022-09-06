Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third Mountaineer to earn his spot in Springfield, Massachusetts after Jerry West and Rod Thorn.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO