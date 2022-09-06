ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Monkeypox vaccine appointments now available in Columbus

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT5UK_0hkQrfqo00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has received more monkeypox vaccines and will be holding a clinic later this week.

Vaccine appointments will be hosted on Thursday at 240 Parsons Ave. and are available for high-risk individuals. To receive a vaccine, individuals must live in Ohio, be 18 or older and meet one of the following criteria:

  • Men who have sex with men, transgender or gender non-conforming people.
  • Anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services.
FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

Eligible people can register here or call 614-645-1519. To receive a vaccine, you must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

All appointments are for the first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose series given 28 days apart. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at your first appointment.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus that spreads through close, skin-to-skin intimate contact or during sex, said Columbus Public Health. It can also spread through kissing and contact with sheets, towels and other objects. While most cases have occurred through sexual activity, monkeypox is not an STI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

9/11 ceremonies and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday marks 21 years since four planes were hijacked by 15 terrorists, killing nearly 3,000 people. Local communities are remembering Sept. 11, 2001, with events across central Ohio.  Columbus Memorial Stair Climb Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, while wearing a badge with the name […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel will impact Ohio’s higher education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is planting their seeds into Ohio’s higher education, pledging 50 million dollars in investments to Ohio universities and colleges. This money will help create a pathway for students into semiconductor education and research programs. In the first phase of this investment, $17.7 million will be going toward eight different proposals […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

President in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Amidst a scene of pomp, circumstance and heavy machinery, President Joe Biden helped Intel break ground Friday on a $20 billion facility to manufacture computer chips in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3qnKmB8.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Vaccines
Columbus, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Farm Science Review

Sponsored content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences. We are celebrating one of Ohio’s largest and oldest industries. This event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the United States and Canada. And it’s right in our backyard.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 helping neighbors grow familiar produce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hunger can be a hidden issue: you never know who might be experiencing food insecurity. Here at NBC4, we are taking September — Hunger Action Month — very seriously to help raise awareness about hunger in our community. We also joined the fight...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beer and brats: Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest is back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest is back at the Ohio Expo Center this weekend. Hundreds of people came out Saturday for the return of this historic German event dressed to fit the theme and ready to enjoy the traditional food. Dozens of vendors lined the expo center on East 17th Avenue with German […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Columbus Public Health#Fbi#Jynneos#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

How Joe Biden’s visit could affect your drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County. And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too. Watch: President Joe Biden arrives in Columbus Here is what you should know: According to Biden’s public schedule, Air Force […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State, Columbus State among those offering Intel job paths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio colleges and universities will receive money to fund programs that make students job-ready for Intel. Chip manufacturing techs will be created at Columbus State Community College through a two-year degree program that will feed directly into jobs at the manufacturer. And Ohio State University and Ohio University will receive educational […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility. Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Tornado in a bottle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, a scientist at COSI, to talk about tornadoes and how to show its properties using some soda bottles. You can click here to learn more about how to stay safe during a tornado. You can watch the demonstration in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4 helps get woman’s security deposit back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions. “It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill. Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped...
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy