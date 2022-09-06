Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
leoweekly.com
15 Oktoberfest Events Happening In Louisville This Fall
Believe it or not, Oktoberfest starts in September. And there are plenty of places around Louisville that are wasting no time in celebrating this German-inspired holiday. $5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. This Oktoberfest may be the most authentic, since it is hosted by the German American Club...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Wave 3
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?. Updated: 5 hours...
leoweekly.com
Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named To Industry’s ‘Top Haunts’ List
The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual “Top Haunts” list. The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCF posts hilarious postgame graphic after loss to Louisville; social media reacts
UCF faced Louisville on Friday evening in a Week 2 matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. The Knights led 14-7 after the break, but the Cardinals scored the final 13 points to win 20-14 and improve to 1-1 on the young season. UCF, meanwhile, drops to 1-1. It’s customary...
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
WLKY.com
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
leoweekly.com
Homearama Returns To Norton Commons With ‘State-Of-The-Art Geothermal Technology’
Homearama, the annual showcase of custom-built homes, is returning to Norton Commons from Sept. 10–25. This is the fifth year (non-consecutively) that the show will take place in Norton Commons. This year it’s in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to the original Norton Commons footprint. The show is organized by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA), and showcases 10 homes that have the latest trends in interior designs and smart home conveniences.
