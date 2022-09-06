ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

15 Oktoberfest Events Happening In Louisville This Fall

Believe it or not, Oktoberfest starts in September. And there are plenty of places around Louisville that are wasting no time in celebrating this German-inspired holiday. $5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. This Oktoberfest may be the most authentic, since it is hosted by the German American Club...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nationofblue.com

The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville

The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown

Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
BARDSTOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

Homearama Returns To Norton Commons With ‘State-Of-The-Art Geothermal Technology’

Homearama, the annual showcase of custom-built homes, is returning to Norton Commons from Sept. 10–25. This is the fifth year (non-consecutively) that the show will take place in Norton Commons. This year it’s in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to the original Norton Commons footprint. The show is organized by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA), and showcases 10 homes that have the latest trends in interior designs and smart home conveniences.
LOUISVILLE, KY

