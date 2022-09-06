Read full article on original website
WWE Executives Reportedly Get Bigger Deals Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the four highest-ranking WWE executives got bigger deals with the company. It was noted that most of the money for executives comes from performance and stock grants, meaning it’s higher than the base. As...
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro Results: Rob Van Dam vs. Dante Martin Becomes A Tag Match
F1RST Wrestling held their Saturday Night Nitro event last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Ethan Page def. Jah-C * F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title: Devon Monroe (c) def. Brandon Gore and Lince Dorado and Rylie Jackson. * Free-Range Kara def....
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
Various News: Miro Shares Looney Tunes Tweet, Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Gets His Own Coffee Brand
– As previously reported, AEW star Miro seemed to go into business for himself on Twitter earlier this week, retweeting a post from earlier in May, with a laughing emoji in regards to CM Punk’s comments about standing with your coworkers. Earlier today, it seems Miro continued having fun on Twitter.
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
More On Backstage Heat Between CM Punk and Bobby Fish
As he’s indicated in several different interviews this week, as well as his own podcast, Bobby Fish doesn’t like CM Punk. He’s called him a variety of names and criticized him for using KENTA’s finisher. Fightful Select reports that several people indicated that the issues stem...
Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (aka Ken Kennedy) discussed how he was originally planned to be revealed as Vince McMahon’s biological, illegitimate son in 2008. Instead, the identity was revealed to be Hornswoggle. Below are some highlights:
Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins discussed how he feels about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and comparing and contrasting working with Triple H as opposed to Vince McMahon. Highlights from his comments are below. On how he feels about Triple...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
Eddie Kingston Announces He Has COVID, Will Miss NJPW Strong Autumn Attack
In a post on Twitter, Eddie Kingston announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss NJPW Strong Autumn Attack this weekend. He was set to team with Homicide and Wheeler Yuta against Jay White and the Good Brothers tomorrow night. There’s no word on who his replacement might be.
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo
Eric Bischoff expressed his opinions regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff recently (per Wrestling Inc). His reactions were mixed, and you can read a few highlights from Bischoff below. On MJF incorporating a rival company in his AEW...
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.10.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.10.2022 Review. Mascara Dorada pinned Misterioso in 9:41 (***) Robbie Eagles submitted Kevin Blackwood in 11:32 (***½) Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher pinned Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson in 11:38 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship (****)
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Grand Slam
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Grand Slam in two weeks. That event happens on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There are currently 10,904 tickets out. Dynamite in Albany next Wednesday has 2,920 tickets out. Dynamite in Philadelphia...
Natalya Takes Veiled Shots At CM Punk For AEW Media Scrum Drama
Natalya seemingly took a shot at the drama in AEW and CM Punk specifically on her Twitter account on Friday before Smackdown. She had her assistant “Bob” take over her Twitter account, and “Bob” tweeted that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match she was set to have on Smackdown last night, that she was eating a muffin while dictating her tweets to him, and that she was a locker room leader.
Matt Taven Hopes Impact Signs Shane Taylor, Talks Possible Match With Taylor
Shane Taylor made his Impact debut on last night’s Before the Impact, and Matt Taven hopes the company moves on signing Taylor quickly. Taven spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and discussed his fellow former ROH star, noting that he’s one of the people who were moving up in ROH before the company went on hiatus. He also weighed in on Taylor either joining Honor No More or facing off against himself and Mike Bennett; you can check out some highlights below:
Stonecutter Media Announces Leyla Hirsch: Legit Available Now
– The following announcement was provided by Stonecutter Media for this month’s PPV and on-demand availability:. LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest...
Ronda Rousey Earns Smackdown Women’s Title Match For WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey will get another shot at Liv Morgan and the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey won a Fatal Five-Way match to earn the #1 contendership for the Women’s Championship for the PPV. Rousey beat Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans to win the title shot.
Johnny Gargano On Decision To Let His WWE Deal Expire, If He Considered Other Promotions
Johnny Gargano was on WWE After the Bell this week and discussed his decision to let his WWE deal expire last December and taking nine months off before ultimately deciding to return to WWE, and whether he considered other promotions during his time off. Highlights from his comments are below.
