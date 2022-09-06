Shane Taylor made his Impact debut on last night’s Before the Impact, and Matt Taven hopes the company moves on signing Taylor quickly. Taven spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and discussed his fellow former ROH star, noting that he’s one of the people who were moving up in ROH before the company went on hiatus. He also weighed in on Taylor either joining Honor No More or facing off against himself and Mike Bennett; you can check out some highlights below:

