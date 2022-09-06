Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954A television tribute will air Monday, August 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV., in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.
27 First News
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
27 First News
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
27 First News
Glenn R. Shafer, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn R. Shafer, 77, of Poland, died Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born February 22, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Rebecca (Stiles) Shafer and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1963...
27 First News
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
27 First News
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Deometric C. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Deometric C. Brown, 60, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Brown was born March 6, 1962 in Campbell, a son of Edgar C. and Cillar G. Sheffield-Brown. He was a Spelling...
27 First News
Roberta Jane Javorchik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn. She was a...
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
27 First News
LeeAnn May Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann (May) Wallace, 66, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman. Elizabeth, known to many as LeeAnn was born on September 9, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of James and Nena (Nicodemo) May. A 1973 graduate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Duane E. Miller, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Edie Miller, a man gifted with exquisite penmanship, also enjoyed theology, German hymns, bluegrass and polka music, border collies, gardening and being a dad. A self-taught computer whiz, he could research the heck out of anything and made immaculate Excel. He died September 5,...
27 First News
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
27 First News
Debara Gonsalves Whalen, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Debara Gonsalves Whalen, 74, of Cortland passed away September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debara was born on October 16, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Manuel J. and Margaret J. (Sayers) Gonsalves Young. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in...
27 First News
Anthony Carpenter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Carpenter, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away late Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in the Lakes at Jefferson. Funeral arrangements will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.
Crenshaw ties school record in Youngstown State air raid of Dayton
Crenshaw threw for five touchdown passes, tying a school record held by Kurt Hess
27 First News
Christine Ann McCammon, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann McCammon age 66 passed away September 6, 2022, at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1956, to the late William and Maxine (Speaks) Burns. Christine was a caring person who took care of her family. She...
27 First News
Katherine “Katie” H. McKelvey, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Katie” H. McKelvey, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while a patient in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 87. Katherine was born April 8, 1935, at home...
27 First News
Errol S. Clemons, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Errol S. Clemons, known as EP & Errol the Pearl, 56 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital. Errol S. Clemons was born September 23, 1965, the first born son to...
Comments / 0