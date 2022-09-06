Read full article on original website
Related
TIFF: Harry Styles Says “Wasted Time” — A Central Theme of LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’ — is the “Most Devastating Thing”
It may have been less than a week since Harry Styles was in Venice to talk about Don’t Worry Darling (and to, as he later joked, “spit on Chris Pine”), but Sunday saw the musician and rising film star sit down in Toronto to discuss an altogether different — but just as buzzy — project in which he has a leading role. My Policeman, from director Michael Grandage and bowing at TIFF on Sunday night, sees Styles play Tom, a police officer in 1950s England who develops feelings for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). While the two keep their relationship a secret due to the repressive laws of...
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies. Whether you've watched a movie once or 100 times, there is nothing more surprising (just talking about as a viewer) than discovering there was a hidden Easter egg or detail that you completely missed.
NME
Harrison Ford confirms ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will be his final outing
Harrison Ford has confirmed Indiana Jones 5 will be his last film in the franchise. The actor appeared during a presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday (September 10) to share the trailer from the upcoming film, where he shared the stage with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, director James Mangold (Logan) and cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
NME
Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (September 8). In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King...
NME
Re-watch Paul McCartney, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more play at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert
Footage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, which featured live performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Robbie Williams, has started to recirculate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch passed away yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in...
NME
Tom Hanks says ‘Forrest Gump’ sequel talks “lasted all of 40 minutes”
Tom Hanks has revealed there were discussions about making a sequel to Forrest Gump, but it only “lasted all of 40 minutes”. The 1994 Oscar-winning film was originally based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, which received a sequel titled Gump and Co. in 1995.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”
Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
NME
‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday
Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
NME
Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen
Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
NME
Taylor Swift wants to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”
Taylor Swift has shared her ambition to direct films with “human stories about human emotion” during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The star took part in an In Conversation panel at the festival yesterday (September 9) and screened her debut short film, All Too Well, on 35mm.
NME
Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge
Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below. ‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.
NME
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return in ‘Disenchanted’ trailer
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return for Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007’s hit movie Enchanted. The trailer for the sequel was revealed earlier today (September 9) at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. Disenchanted follows Giselle (played by Adams) 10 years after she thought she’d got her “happily...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will release this December after series of delays
Marvel’s Midnight Suns received a new gameplay trailer and release date at last night’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. The card-based tactical action role-playing game (RPG) will be released on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed later.
NME
Mercury Prize 2022 ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II died this afternoon (September 8). The red carpet for the event had previously been cancelled after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
NME
Jonny Greenwood reacts to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’
Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The Scottish comedian shared a snippet of his cover on Twitter earlier this week (September 7), re-working the band’s 1992 debut single into a synth-heavy but solemn ditty. Responding on Twitter, Greenwood said: “There’s still...
Comments / 0