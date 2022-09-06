Read full article on original website
WBOC
Sunshine Saturday; Clouds Sunday
Forecast updated on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low 60°. Wind: N 4-8 mph. Saturday: Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm. Increasing high clouds PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. near 74° on the beaches. Wind: E/SE 5-12 mph. Winds E 10-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
WBOC
Kent Islanders Call for Solution to Troubling Trend of Suicides on Chesapeake Bay Bridge
KENT ISLAND, Md. - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, which is placing renewed focus on the troubling trend of suicides on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Kim Calvert, who lives on Kent Island says it is far too often that someone jumps off the bridge, taking their own life.
WBOC
Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
