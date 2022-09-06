ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Sunshine Saturday; Clouds Sunday

Forecast updated on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low 60°. Wind: N 4-8 mph. Saturday: Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm. Increasing high clouds PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. near 74° on the beaches. Wind: E/SE 5-12 mph. Winds E 10-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
ENVIRONMENT
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy