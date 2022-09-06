Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this month
I was shopping at the Kernersville Aldi this week when I noticed the ReStore "coming soon" sign right next door. How exciting to have the store up and running again! If you've shopped with them in the past 6 years, you'll remember their old location was on North Main St. by Food Lion, but they closed that location in mid-June of this year to prepare to move to the new location with more space.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Sweet B Cookies to open Holly Hill Mall storefront
Sweet B Cookies owner and baker Brittnay Shaw makes cookies at the Dream Center Community Kitchen. Burlington resident Brittany Shaw gives back to the community through what she knows best — baking cookies. She began baking as a way to make money while in nursing school. Now, she owns...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
alamancenews.com
ALCOVETS balloon festival this weekend
ALCOVETS will hold a Balloon Festival this weekend, September 9-11, at Cedarock Park, 4242 R. Dean Coleman Road in Burlington. This year’s festival will have balloon rides, a car show, a bike show, a 5K race, a kid zone, food trucks and craft vendors, and entertainment every night. Over twenty hot air balloons will participate.
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $322,940
Land plus BRAND NEW construction in Highland Place community located in Mocksville! This 4-5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with over 2500 square feet is a very rare gem with one bedroom / flex room and full bathroom on the main level providing the perfect arrangement for guests or live in parents! Working from home is a breeze in the main level office and the MASSIVE Island is just waiting for you and your family gatherings! Bells and whistles such as granite tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl floors throughout the main level is just the beginning! Upstairs you'll find a large (& I mean LARGE) Primary bedroom w/en suite with not one but TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Loft area for movie nights, 3 additional spacious bedrooms & laundry completes the upper level. But let's talk about the location, Highland Place is mere minutes to the expressway, Wal-Mart & restaurants! Feel like you're away from it all without being away from it all- WELCOME HOME! USDA area.
alamancenews.com
Get ready for bells and sirens at 8:46 a.m.
Church bells and sirens that you hear later this morning will be in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and the heroic response of First Responders to the attacks. The City of Burlington has issued a proclamation recognizing National Day of Service and Remembrance in remembrance of...
Weekend rain may make weekend events tough to attend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the weekend gets closer and closer, some events taking place on Saturday and Sunday are making sure to stay weather aware. One of many events happening this weekend is the Balloon Festival sponsored by ALCOVETS. At Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County, you'll see hot...
Old Gold Black
“The Porch” combines comfort food and atmosphere
Most students at Wake Forest are familiar with The Porch Kitchen & Cantina, commonly referred to as ‘The Porch.’ Nestled deep in downtown Winston-Salem, off of W Northwest Boulevard, the restaurant has gained impressive popularity amongst students in the past decade. Both the Tex-Mex cuisine and the lively atmosphere draw crowds all nights of the week.
2 The Rescue: Meet Leiliani!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Born on July 12, 2022, this little firecracker has three siblings just as cute as she is! Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep. Leilani is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations and dewormings and as...
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
Tanger Outlets Mebane Announces Addition of Crocs to Retail Lineup
MEBANE, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2022) – Tanger Outlets Mebane welcomes the addition of Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, to its impressive retail roster. Shoppers now have access to the iconic brand’s comfortable footwear in a plethora of styles and colors. Located in Suite 630 near Loft, the 2,891 square-foot storefront joins other shopper-favorite national brands at Tanger Outlets Mebane, including American Eagle/Aerie, Banana Republic and Levi’s.
News Argus
884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431
New Construction-Wyngate Village-3 bed, 2.5 bath town home - -3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Wyngate Village. Beautiful open loft on 2nd floor with closet. Granite countertops in kitchen opens to den with gas fireplace. Call today!. No Cats Allowed. Location. 884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431, Winston-Salem, NC. Address approximated.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Central North Carolina prepares to commemorate 9/11
Greensboro's Sept. 11 sculpture is seen on May 25. The sculpture is located at 501 S. Elm St. and includes 16 tons of steel from the World Trade Center. Sunday, Sept. 11 is the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. The anniversary is known as Patriot Day.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native to play Stokes Stomp
The Crooked Road Ramblers and the Old Dominion Cloggers perform at the 2021 Star Spangled Stokes Stomp. (Submitted Photo) The Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River at Moratock Park. (Submitted Photo) Will Easter cut his musical teeth while performing at various venues throughout Stokes County including the Green Heron...
General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.
ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
