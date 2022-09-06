ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Two Story County cities will vote on funding library expansions in special election Tuesday

In a special election Tuesday, voters in Story City and Slater will decide whether to spend money on expanding their respective libraries. Story City voters will consider renewing an existing capital improvements reserve levy for another 10 years to fund a variety of projects, including an expansion of the Bertha Bartlett Public Library. In a separate ballot question, voters will consider expanding the library board from five to seven members.
STORY CITY, IA
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
Chronicle

Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Worker Dies in Renton Trench Collapse

Renton, WA: A worker lost their life in a trench collapse at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and NE 38th Street in the city of Renton on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 7, 2022. Puget Sound Fire personnel responded to the location for a trench rescue after calls just before 1:00 p.m. reported a person buried in about 10 feet of dirt. Workers at the scene tried to excavate dirt from around the trapped person prior to arrival of fire personnel.
RENTON, WA

