Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Because Of Health Concerns

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates on his tour to deal with lingering health concerns, he announced Tuesday.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the singer said in a statement posted on social media. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when the varicella-zoster virus ― which also causes chicken pox and shingles ― infects a nerve in the head. Treatment often involves steroids and/or antiviral medicines as well as facial exercises.

Bieber returned to the concert stage early last month in Italy and performed several shows since, including last weekend at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival.

The performances “took a real toll on me,” he said.

He added, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

No new tour dates have been announced.

Blum Kin
4d ago

no one really knows how the vaxx reacts to the human body over time. I guess we'll find out in the years to come

#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Steroids#North America
HuffPost

HuffPost

