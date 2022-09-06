Yet another shooting broke out today at Uvalde Memorial Park. Two people were shot, and are being treated in San Antonio. It happened just 5 months after The Robb Elementary School Shooting, and the children of Uvalde had only just started the school year too! Why is this happening in the same location? Also, with these shootings happening just months apart and in the same town, do you still feel safe after all this?

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO