Uvalde, TX

wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Have You Had Enough Of Lawlessness At The Border?

As if Uvalde didn’t have enough going on, police arrested four suspects in a gang-related shooting. It’s almost certainly connected to the cartels, who are making a fortune smuggling drugs and people. How much more can the American people take? FOX News reporter Garrett Tenney joins us from Eagle Pass, TX. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Chris Krok Show: Another Shooting in Uvalde!!!

Yet another shooting broke out today at Uvalde Memorial Park. Two people were shot, and are being treated in San Antonio. It happened just 5 months after The Robb Elementary School Shooting, and the children of Uvalde had only just started the school year too! Why is this happening in the same location? Also, with these shootings happening just months apart and in the same town, do you still feel safe after all this?
Governor Abbott ‘Outraged’ Over Gang Related Shooting in Uvalde

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – Uvalde police took four suspects in custody in connection to a gang-related shooting at a city park Thursday eveing. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at about 5:30pm where two victims were shot. According to KSAT in San Antonio, the victims were a 22-year-old and a juvenile. Both were conscious and airlifted to San Antonio Memorial Hosptial.
