Read full article on original website
Related
Father and son arrested for shootout in Mississippi convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
WAPT
Man in custody suspected in fatal shooting at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — One man is dead and another is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex. Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies were at the scene about 12:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Ridge Garden apartments on Rebel Woods Drive. Michael James-Stevens, who Jones said...
vicksburgnews.com
Father and son face assault charges for Bovina Grocery shooting
Father and son will have criminal charges presented to the October term of the grand jury, says Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. On Sep. 4, deputies were dispatched to Bovina Grocery at 10:20 p.m. in response to a call that shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot, a black Jeep and a white pickup truck.
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four plead guilty to 2021 drive-by shooting in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting. Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody […]
Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
Man dies after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
WLBT
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A late night exchange of gunfire Friday in the front yard of a Crystal Springs home killed a man, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 209 Scott St. at about 11:30 p.m. to find a crowd on the front lawn, and Thomas Kendrick, bloody and lifeless in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the home, where a party had apparently taken place.
kicks96news.com
Crash Just Outside Carthage Stops Traffic for Hours, Disturbances, and More
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hayes St regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. 1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 West near Crowder Creek Rd regarding a disturbance in progress there. 5:31 a.m. –...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
Man dies in crash after leading Mississippi police on high-speed chase through city streets
A man died Thursday morning after he crashed his car in a high-speed chase with police through the streets of Mississippi’s capital city. Officials say Maurice Taylor, 37, died at a Jackson hospital Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred Wednesday evening. After the wreck,...
WLBT
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
Man arrested after cars exchange gunfire in parking lot of Mississippi business with customers present
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
WLBT
Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson scheduled its Roll-Off Dumpster Day for residents on Saturday. In a press release, the city says residents will be able to bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal to the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vicksburg Post
DINE AND DASH: El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant faces rash of customers dodging checks
The Mexican restaurant El Sombrero in Vicksburg has been seeing an increase in customers not paying for meals. The general manager of the restaurant, Robert Silvera, said that at least once a week the establishment has a dine-in customer leave without paying. He has made several Facebook posts over the past few months showing security camera footage of people leaving the restaurant without paying for their meals.
ourmshome.com
Shower Power: Food Truck Turned Mobile Shower Helps the Homeless
In the freezing cold roughly three years ago, Teresa Renkenberger and her family spotted a gentleman pushing a wheelchair down Lakeland Drive in Flowood. Compelled to help, they pulled over and waited for him to catch up to offer a warm change of clothes and snacks. Neither Benny nor Renkenberger could foresee what their newly kindled friendship would become: a life-changing organization.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police make three arrests involving drugs, fraud and a shooting
The Vicksburg Police Department recently made three arrests for different crimes which took place throughout the city. On Thursday, Robert Earl Wheatley, 43, of Vicksburg was arrested following a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Clay and Mission 66. A search of his vehicle was made...
Two Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
Comments / 2