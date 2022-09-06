ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown family credits newborn genetic testing for improving daughter's quality of life

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViJWD_0hkQqSI200

Bucks County family credits newborn genetic testing for improving daughter's quality of life 02:27

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Genetic testing of newborn babies is becoming more common in many states, now including New Jersey. Identifying and treating conditions early improves outcomes. It's been a lifesaver for one family from Levittown.

After learning their baby has a rare disease, this family has turned their shock and fear into hope.

"Millie's a firecracker, she's crazy," mother Liz Figueroa said.

"She's spoiled," dad Angel Figueroa said laughing.

Liz and Angel Figueroa are relieved to be able to joke about their 3-year-old daughter.

"She loves her sunglasses and her purses," Angel said. "She's just a little diva."

Millie was born with spinal muscular atrophy. SMA is a rare genetic disease that progressively impairs muscles all over the body.

"We didn't know anything about this disease, never heard of it before," Angel said.

Screening for SMA is now part of routine newborn blood testing, which is critical for early detection.

"We've gone from a disease course that's defined by progressive loss of function to one where that is no longer the case," Dr. John Brandsema said.

Brandsema, a neurologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, says SMA isn't always fatal now thanks to improving therapies.

"Now that we have targeted treatments, people are living much longer and more functional lives with this previously very severe condition," Brandsema said.

Millie was among the first to receive a new combination of treatments that included a gene transfer.

"It gave Millie the ability to go as far as she has gone and make the progress that she's made," Liz said.

While Millie has some limitations and will need ongoing treatments, she's thriving. She's the family's dancing queen.

"In the SMA community, we are very fortunate. And you know, to see Millie grow and get her strength and do as much as she's doing. That's a huge deal for us. And we know how fortunate we are," Liz said.

They credit the newborn testing that's becoming mandated in more states. Along with improving treatments that give Millie the ability to play with her big brother Jona.

Millie is among an estimated 5,000 babies identified with rare conditions through newborn screening tests, which are mandated in Pennsylvania.

CHOP has a specialty center for treating SMA. For more information, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

LIST: Local events in Philadelphia region to honor those who died on 9/11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that changed our country forever. CBS3 put together a list of events happening in the Philly region to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks. 9/11 Remembrance at the SRT MemorialWHERE: Schuylkill River Trail - WTC Memorial 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia  WHEN: 8:15 a.m.There will be music, a moment of silence and a time for you to share your stories from that day. The event is located at a memorial to those from Philadelphia in the WTC at the time of the attack. The free event...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Levittown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Levittown, PA
Government
CBS Philly

Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Annual Hero Thrill Show gives back to those who lost family members in the line of duty

PHILADELPHIA -- Saturday was the annual Hero Thrill Show in South Philly, where a team of police and firefighters showcased their talents. The show also gave back to those who have lost family members in the line of duty. "A lot of people don't see the other side of the police and I've seen it firsthand and like I said it's been amazing," Rosemary Jenners, a Hero Thrill Show attendee, said. "I feel like I'm a part of the family."Officers lined the outside parking lot of the Wells Fargo Center with their motorcycles. The event kicked off with the National Anthem...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New research says 9/11 first responders have increased risk for complications from COVID-19

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- New research out says first responders who suffer from health conditions linked to 9/11 also have an increased risk for complications from COVID-19. It's another health issue to add to the long list that they are already dealing with.Some with those health issues live in Delaware County and were at Friday's tribute."The impact of those attacks still are affecting people," Baptist Church of Collingdale Pastor Perry Messick said.Messick led prayers at Delaware County's 9/11 day of remembrance held at Rose Tree Park.With the Collingdale Fire Department, Messick served as a chaplain in New York for...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Newborn Babies#Genetic Disease#Sma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WGAL

Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hightstown Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Riding Bicycle

A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others

The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
HATBORO, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy