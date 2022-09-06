ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbrZC_0hkQqLMB00

A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.

At 161,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is the nickname for 30 Doradus, the "largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Resembling a burrowing tarantula's home line with its silk, it houses the hottest and most massive stars known to astronomers, according to NASA.

The Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Camera, also called NIRCam, has helped researchers see the region "in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust," according to NASA.

The densest surrounding areas of the nebula resist erosion by the stars' strong winds, forming pillars that seem to point back toward the cluster and hold forming protostars .

These protostars emerge from their "dusty cocoons" and help shape the nebula. The Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) caught a very young star doing that, which changed astronomers' previous beliefs about that star.

"Astronomers previously thought this star might be a bit older and already in the process of clearing out a bubble around itself," according to NASA. "However, NIRSpec showed that the star was only just beginning to emerge from its pillar and still maintained an insulating cloud of dust around itself.

"Without Webb's high-resolution spectra at infrared wavelengths, this episode of star formation in action could not have been revealed."

Viewing through another Webb instrument that detects longer infrared wavelengths, and therefore penetrates dust grains in the nebula, revealed a "previously unseen cosmic environment," NASA said -- the hot stars faded while the cooler gas and dust glowed.

The Tarantula Nebula has long been a focus of astronomers studying star formation because it has a chemical makeup similar to that of the gigantic star-forming regions at the universe's cosmic noon -- when the cosmos was just a feel billion years old and star formation was at its peak, according to NASA.

Since star-forming regions in our galaxy don't produce stars at the same rate as the Tarantula Nebula and have a different chemical composition, the Tarantula is the closest example of what occurred in the universe as it reached high noon.

Capturing star formation in the Tarantula Nebula is just the latest discovery by NASA's Webb telescope.

Just a few days ago, NASA released stunning new images produced by the Webb telescope and the Hubble Telescope showcasing the Phantom Galaxy, a spiral of solar systems 32 million light-years away from Earth. The galaxy is located in the constellation Pisces, according to the European Space Agency , which collaborates with NASA on Hubble and Webb.

Webb launched on Christmas Day last year after decades of work to create the world's largest most sophisticated space telescope.

NASA first released Webb's first high-resolution images just weeks ago in July.

Bigger than Hubble, the telescope is capable of observing extremely distant galaxies, allowing scientists to learn about early star formation. Hubble orbits Earth, but Webb orbits the sun, around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Comments / 214

Edwin Acosta
4d ago

it does look like a tarantula,but then again it could be a mother ship with arachnid looking Aliens controlling and living inside this tarantula looking mother ship..

Reply(9)
56
ForeTwunny Times
4d ago

Yall had me freaking out for a second. Thank God. There would be no where for me to hide I'm already scared of earth.

Reply(8)
66
Raj T
4d ago

If we can see so deep and far, where are the pictures of civilization. I know they have them. If I can zoom in to see my front yard from my phone, imagine all the identifiable structures they have seen on all these far off places. Stop hiding it. Obviously we know there are ships flying around our planet, let's stop the pretend game. If you still do not believe in other life besides our planets the US government has released the data saying we are not alone.

Reply(14)
21
Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#European Space Agency#The Tarantula Nebula#The Local Group#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Near Infrared Camera#Astronomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy