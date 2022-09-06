ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study shows where Milwaukee ranks against top cities for Gen Z

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
A third of Generation Z young adults are still living with their parents or grandparents following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With inflation and rising rent, Gen Z is faced with even more obstacles to move out. However, the New York Time s reports over 500,000 new jobs were created across the country in July, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent, and President Joe Biden recently announced a plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt.

Generation Z is those who were born in the late 1990s through the early 2000s. CommercialCafe , a California-based real estate listing service, offered help in finding the best cities for Gen Zers ready to move with a new study. It ranked 45 of the U.S.'s largest cities on their potential for relocating Gen Zers on eight select indexes.

According to CommercialCafe, these eight categories are: the cost of living, educational enrollment, percentage of Gen Zers in the total population, the city's unemployment rate, average internet speed, number of entertainment establishments, green commuting, and number of parks per 10,000 residents.

Milwaukee finished with a total score of 48.59, ranking it 14th on the list. Milwaukee ranked ahead of Washington D.C., Nashville, and Chicago, but below New York, Houston and Philadelphia.

Out of the eight select indexes, Milwaukee's highest ranking (6th) was for its percentage of Gen Zers in the total population. On the flip side, Milwaukee's lowest finish (32nd) was its unemployment rate.

Atlanta finished first overall on the list, followed by Minneapolis (2nd), Boston (3rd), Tucson (4th), and Raleigh (5th). At the bottom of the list were Detroit (45th), Oakland (44th), Las Vegas (43rd), Long Beach (42nd), and Memphis (41st).

For a full look at the survey, visit CommercialCafe's website .

TMJ4 News

