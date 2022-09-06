lululemon just released a new men's training collection with NBA star Jordan Clarkson

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

lululemon is one of the best athleisurewear brands our experts have ever tested—and today, the brand released a new campaign with NBA star Jordan Clarkson, point guard on the Utah Jazz. The men's campaign, Your Move , features a collection of the brand's best-selling men's clothing geared toward individual movement.

Shop the lululemon Your Move collection

Popular finds from the lululemon men's section are featured in the collection, including the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie ($128) and the TikTok-famous ABC Pants ($128). The Your Move campaign is broken into two parts—train, which features clothing that helps you move quickly, and casual, which features clothing ideal for everyday use.

There’s a lot more where this came from . Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

We've taken a look at each of the pieces in the Your Move campaign and detailed them below. Here's what you can shop now.

1. Pace Breaker Shorts

The Pace Breaker Shorts are well-loved among lululemon shoppers. lululemon

Sizes : XS to XXL

Length : 5", 7", 9"

Colors : 15 shades

The Pace Breaker Shorts are among the most highly rated items in the men's collection at lululemon. They hold a 4.2-star rating after nearly 1,000 reviews. The shorts are specifically designed for easy movement during physical activity, such as running and training. Made from a quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric, the Pace Breaker Shorts are ideal for athletes and those who are looking for workout shorts.

$68 at lululemon

2. City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Shoppers love the City Slicker hoodie from lululemon. lululemon

Sizes : XS to XXL

Colors : 6 shades

With fall swiftly approaching, there's no better time to pick up a new hoodie—and this lululemon one is wildly popular among shoppers. The City Sweat Pullover Hoodie works for both training and everyday wear; it's featured in the Your Move train collection for its stretchy and sweat-resistant fabric that makes it perfect for physical activity. lululemon says this hoodie was "designed for on the move," as it features a special fabric (Lycra fiber) that helps it retain its shape after workouts.

$128 at lululemon

3. ABC Crop Pant Relaxed

The lululemon ABC pants are highly popular on TikTok. lululemon

Sizes : 28-40

Colors : 7 shades

If you're on TikTok , you probably recognize the ABC Pants, which have received praise on the social network for their incredibly comfortable fit. The pants are part of the Your Move casual collection, and while they're great for wearing any time of day, TikTok dubs them "squat proof," so you can wear them comfortably while moving around.

$128 at lululemon

4. The Fundamental T

The Fundamental T comes in 14 fun colors. lululemon

Sizes : XS to XXL

Colors : 14 shades

Hunting for a simple white tee? The lululemon Fundamental T is made from quick-drying cotton and features the same shape-retaining Lycra fiber that helps it keep its form over time. The tee comes in 14 colors, meaning you can pick a shade for every day of the week (for two weeks). It's part of the Your Move casual collection and pairs well with other items in both collections, notably the ABC Pants.

$58 at lululemon

5. Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0

Sizes : XS to XXL

Colors : 6 shades

When it comes to training, this Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt is lightweight, sweat-resistant and built to minimize chafing during workouts. The tank claims to be shape-retaining, as well, and features Silverscent technology that helps prevent odor. It's slim fitting around the waist but features large arm holes for extra movement.

$68 at lululemon

6. Parkway Insulated Coat

Jordan Clarkson rocks the Parkway Insulated Coat. lululemon

Sizes : 2 shades

Colors : XS to XXL

The Parkway Insulated Coat is sleek, water-resistant and perfect for cooler temperatures. It's part of the Your Move casual collection and it's easy to see why Jordan Clarkson loves it. The coat hits around the knees, providing full coverage during weather-heavy days, and buckles tightly around the neck for windy or snowy days.

$298 at lululemon

Shop the lululemon Your Move collection

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon just released a new men's training collection with NBA star Jordan Clarkson