An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO