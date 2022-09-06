ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

96.1 The Eagle

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket

A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica

An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose

A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings

Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’

Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?. I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

