OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
Crime Stopper’s Suspect Arrested in Herkimer After Utica Police Receive Tip
A Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, featured in August, is now in police custody. The Utica Police Department says an investigator with the UPD's Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Officers with the Herkimer Police Department were found Linen...
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica
A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
Motorcycle Operator Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be released as soon as it is available. A fatal Oneida County crash in under investigation. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says more information will be released pending notification of next of kin. Emergency responders were called to Trenton Road...
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
Augusta Man Charged with Obstruction of Breathing in Alleged Domestic Dispute
An Oneida County man is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Labor Day. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) were called to a home on Knoxboro Road in Augusta, New York at approximately 6:38pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The initial complaint was for a domestic dispute.
Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica
An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose
A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After UTV Crash in Montague, New York
Authorities are investigation a crash in Lewis County that took the life of a young man. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to Worth Road in the town of Montague, New York at approximately 4:24pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for a report of a UTV crash. Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
CNY Woman Captures Spirit of Late Mother on Security Camera
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, you may change your mind after seeing what a Little Falls, New York woman captured on her home security camera. Carrie Heath lost her mother, Patricia Heath more than three years ago. "I was very close to my mother. When she passed it killed me and I haven't gotten over it," said Heath.
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
Woman Airlifted After Falling 150 Feet Into A Gorge In Upstate NY
Multiple crews and agencies were called to Cherry Valley recently for a person in distress. New York State Police say a 32-year-old woman from Troy had fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon and was unable to get out on her own. She was suffering from multiple injuries after falling 150 feet from a waterfall.
7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’
Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?. I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
Your Favorite CNY Halloween Hot Spot Is Back Open For The Season
Ready for Halloween? Get all your go-to essentials for the season not too far from home!. Spooky season has officially returned to Saegertown Square in New Hartford. Spirit Halloween is once again reopening their doors for the season, something many people look forward to this time of year. Spirit Halloween...
Did You Know Utica Has Two Records In The Guinness Book Of World Records?
When it comes to world records, the city of Utica New York apparently has two claims to fame. Back in 1993, two Utica bakeries collaborated to create a colossal 3739 pound doughnut. According to Guinness, the doughnut was huge. Not only did it weigh nearly 4000 pounds, it was also quite wide:
