Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste.

One of the biggest things to consider when retiring is your location. That’s why WalletHub has released a new report looking at the best and worst cities in the nation to retire.

They looked at more than 180 cities in the U.S. and analyzed them across 46 different metrics, including the cost of living, retired taxpayer friendliness, and state’s health infrastructure.

Unfortunately for Texans, one Texas city was named one of the worst cities to retire in, and that was none other than Lubbock, Texas . Ranking at 173rd out of 182, this Texas city ranked amongst:

  • Wichita, Kansas – 174
  • Baltimore, MD – 175
  • Vancouver, WA – 176
  • Detroit, MI – 177
  • Stockton, CA – 178
  • Rancho Cucamonga, CA – 179
  • San Bernardino, CA – 180
  • Newark, NJ – 181
  • Bridgeport, CT – 182

The best cities to retire in, according to the study, are as follows:

  1. Charleston, SC
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Cincinnati, OH
  4. Miami, FL
  5. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. Scottsdale, AZ
  8. Wilmington, DE
  9. Tampa, FL
  10. Salt Lake City, UT

Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

