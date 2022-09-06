ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windthorst, TX

Details released on threats against Windthorst ISD

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTxLW_0hkQpJYW00

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit reveals details on alleged threats made against a Windthorst school made by a graduate of Windthorst High School on social media over the weekend.

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, and charged with a terroristic threat of imminent serious bodily injury or to cause fear in a public place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAcsp_0hkQpJYW00

Resendiz is currently being held in the Archer County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, as well as a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement with no bond.

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a threat made on social media around 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The agent then interviewed the reporting party, who said the post was made by “Kevin Magne”, a vanity name used by a profile belonging to Resendiz.

According to the affidavit, the person who made the report said the threat was made in Spanish with a picture of Satan. The threat translated to “screaming mad s*** to God and he was nothing to the devil.”

The following Facebook post from the account said, “Here I come Windthorst Academy. You’re next.”

The affidavit said the reporting party saw this as a direct threat to the school district and to their own children. The reporting party said they attempted to take a screenshot of the status, but said the post was deleted and the account the post came from was deactivated.

The agent said multiple sources were contacted that believed Resendiz would be capable of a mass shooting from their knowledge of his mental state due to narcotics and alcohol use.

Sources also said Resendiz’s unusual social media posts, which were often threatening in nature and included skulls and weapons, were a cause for concern.

Windthorst ISD faculty and the Windthorst ISD school board were notified of the threat and faculty members said they felt it was a direct threat toward students and staff members of the district.

According to the affidavit, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the threat.

According to Jack Curd, Sheriff of Archer County, Resendiz graduated from Windthorst High School but is not a citizen of the United States.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
BOWIE, TX
kswo.com

One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Archer County, TX
Archer County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Windthorst, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Isd#Windthorst Isd#Windthorst High School
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
newschannel6now.com

A cold front will arrive Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy