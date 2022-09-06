ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yoan Moncada not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moncada is being replaced at third base by Josh Harrison versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 350 plate appearances this season, Moncada has a .208 batting average with a .614 OPS, 9 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara in lineup for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alcantara is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Alcantara for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rojas for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 14.2 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon batting fourth for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garrett for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 1.0 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Adam Frazier batting sixth on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Frazier will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Abraham Toro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 7.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Alec Burleson starting at designated hitter. Burleson will bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Burleson for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodgers will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McMahon starting at second base. McMahon will bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Romine starting for Reds Sunday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Romine for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero sitting Sunday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barrero is being replaced at shortstop by Matt Reynolds versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 120 plate appearances this season, Barrero has a .167 batting average with a .445 OPS, 2...
CINCINNATI, OH

