Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodgers will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McMahon starting at second base. McMahon will bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rojas for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 14.2 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garrett for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 1.0 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara in lineup for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alcantara is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Alcantara for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar batting fifth for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 10.1 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Tommy Edman batting second on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edman will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul DeJong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Edman for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Sunday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Trevor Richards and Toronto. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

