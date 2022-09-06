Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Yoan Moncada not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moncada is being replaced at third base by Josh Harrison versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 350 plate appearances this season, Moncada has a .208 batting average with a .614 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon batting fourth for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rojas for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 14.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodgers will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McMahon starting at second base. McMahon will bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer not in Reds' lineup on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer is being replaced at third base by Spencer Steer versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 488 plate appearances this season, Farmer has a .266 batting average with a .718 OPS, 10 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Alec Burleson starting at designated hitter. Burleson will bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Burleson for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jose Barrero sitting Sunday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barrero is being replaced at shortstop by Matt Reynolds versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 120 plate appearances this season, Barrero has a .167 batting average with a .445 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Lars Nootbaar batting fifth for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine starting for Reds Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Romine for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel...
Comments / 0