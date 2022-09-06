ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Dog Lake latest to become infested with zebra mussels

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks announced Thursday that Blue Dog Lake in Waubay is the latest to become infested with zebra mussels. The aquatic invasive species majorly disrupts ecosystems in bodies of water, and there is no current solution. There are, however, methods...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this...
Illegal drug use increases drug-related deaths despite decrease in opioid prescriptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although South Dakota has decreased opioid prescriptions, drug-related mortality remains a major concern, health officials say. According to a release from the South Dakota State Medical Association, in South Dakota, opioid prescriptions have decreased by 37.8 percent between 2012-2021, and there have been strong increases in prescriptions for medications to treat opioid use disorder. However, drug-related mortality remains a major concern.
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
Kids in hot cars: How to prevent a tragedy with technology and reminders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The national safety council reports that, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. The South Dakota summer sun can be an invitation for family fun. The piercing rays can also become...
