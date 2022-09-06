ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Cops Bust Phony Long Island Code Inspector Accused of Swindling 114 Businesses

A Queens man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a code enforcement inspector at dozens of Long Island businesses, authorities announced over the weekend. Nassau County Police said John Garland would go into a store and tell staff their sign was in violation of local ordinances, and threaten them with fines. One at least one occasion, he's accused of wearing an orange vest and displaying ID with his photo next to the seal of Hempstead.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, NY
State
New York State
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
Bridgeport, CT
New York City, NY
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
State
Connecticut State
Port Jefferson, NY
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Woman Dies After Being Impaled on Metal Fence in NYC Car Crash

A woman died Sunday morning after a bizarre crash impaled her against a metal fence on a New York City sidewalk two days prior, authorities said. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk along Bronxdale Avenue Friday evening when an SUV mounted the curb and slammed into her and the side of an apartment building in the Bronx. It happened in the Pelham Parkway section of the borough around 6:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Connecticut State Police#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
NBC New York

4 Men Injured in Bronx Afternoon Shooting Expected to Survive: Police

Four men were shot outside a building in a Bronx neighborhood Friday afternoon after a gunman approached the group and opened fire, police said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. on Astor Avenue in the Allerton Section of the borough, according to NYPD officials. Victims range in age between...
BRONX, NY
fairfieldpolicenj.org

New York Trio Arrested in Motor Vehicle Distraction Burglary

Fairfield (NJ) The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrest of Cristher Calderon-Losada (44) of Jackson Heights, N.Y., Dario Jiminez-Casteneda (44) of Wantagh, N.Y., and Juana Guerrero-Hernandez (58) of Queens, N.Y. for a variety of criminal offenses on September 6, 2022. On that date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., officers were in the parking lot of the WaWa convenience store, located at 28 Little Falls Road, taking a report of a motor vehicle crash when they were approached by two individuals who were reporting that someone just broke into their car in the same lot and stole a Chase bank money bag. The victim told the officers that the suspects’ vehicle was a white Hyundai Tucson.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident

More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured

A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down

A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy