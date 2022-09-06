Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
NBC New York
Cops Bust Phony Long Island Code Inspector Accused of Swindling 114 Businesses
A Queens man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a code enforcement inspector at dozens of Long Island businesses, authorities announced over the weekend. Nassau County Police said John Garland would go into a store and tell staff their sign was in violation of local ordinances, and threaten them with fines. One at least one occasion, he's accused of wearing an orange vest and displaying ID with his photo next to the seal of Hempstead.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
NBC New York
Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt
A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Sunday evening, city officials said. The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another...
NBC New York
NYC Tourist Descending Subway Station Stairs Slashed With Razor Blade
Police are trying to track down a group of armed assailants who slashed a tourist in the face at a midtown subway station, authorities said. The group of five men ran into the woman on the stairs of the 23rd Street station on Saturday morning. Police said the attack happened around 9 a.m.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
NBC New York
Woman Dies After Being Impaled on Metal Fence in NYC Car Crash
A woman died Sunday morning after a bizarre crash impaled her against a metal fence on a New York City sidewalk two days prior, authorities said. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk along Bronxdale Avenue Friday evening when an SUV mounted the curb and slammed into her and the side of an apartment building in the Bronx. It happened in the Pelham Parkway section of the borough around 6:30 p.m.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NBC New York
4 Men Injured in Bronx Afternoon Shooting Expected to Survive: Police
Four men were shot outside a building in a Bronx neighborhood Friday afternoon after a gunman approached the group and opened fire, police said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. on Astor Avenue in the Allerton Section of the borough, according to NYPD officials. Victims range in age between...
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
fairfieldpolicenj.org
New York Trio Arrested in Motor Vehicle Distraction Burglary
Fairfield (NJ) The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrest of Cristher Calderon-Losada (44) of Jackson Heights, N.Y., Dario Jiminez-Casteneda (44) of Wantagh, N.Y., and Juana Guerrero-Hernandez (58) of Queens, N.Y. for a variety of criminal offenses on September 6, 2022. On that date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., officers were in the parking lot of the WaWa convenience store, located at 28 Little Falls Road, taking a report of a motor vehicle crash when they were approached by two individuals who were reporting that someone just broke into their car in the same lot and stole a Chase bank money bag. The victim told the officers that the suspects’ vehicle was a white Hyundai Tucson.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said.
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident
More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured
A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
News 12
Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down
A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
