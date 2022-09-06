Rain brings flooding in New Haven as Hartford residents warned of power disruptions

A family cross Asylum Street in downtown Hartford wearing rain jackets to avoid the downpour on Tuesday. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

High volumes of rain brought flood waters and damage throughout Connecticut on Tuesday.

In New Haven, several streets were closed due to flooding, including Union Avenue in front of Union Station, Meadow Street, Lombard Street at James Street, Middletown Avenue, the railroad tracks on Quinnipiac Avenue, Westrock Avenue at Whalley Avenue, Whalley Avenue at Tour Avenue, New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said.

The lot that stores school buses was flooded in New Haven on Tuesday morning, affecting bus routes for schools, according to Fontana. Flooding was also reported on an access road into Yale New Haven Hospital and areas near the police station and health department.

The flooding came during periods of high tide, so there was nowhere for the excess water to go, Fontana said.

Fontana said they had five trucks out putting up signage and barricades on Tuesday morning. They also sent out alerts to residents with guidance on how to stay safe around floods.

Fontana said they are still assessing any possible damages to the area. There were some police vehicles that had to be removed because of flooding. There were also some minor motor vehicle crashes, he said. There was one crash of a car into a building on Whalley that was not weather-related, he said.

In Hartford, a tree fell down at an apartment complex on Gillett Street on Monday, damaging some vehicles and breaking some windows, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. No structural damage was done to the apartment building and there were no reported injuries. The incident is believed to be weather-related, Boisvert said.

The city of Hartford advised residents that rainfall may cause power disruptions over the next two days. The city is asking residents to help clear catch basins throughout the city. They are also asking residents to avoid flooded roads and call 911 if they do get trapped in sitting water.

The entire state was under a flood watch until 5 p.m. Rain was expected to lighten up around 11 p.m. in Hartford, according to the National Weather Service.

Radar reported flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas and roadways in the southern portion of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Around three to five inches of rain fell in this area as of Tuesday afternoon, with one to three further inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The town of Sterling got 7.2 inches of rainfall as of Tuesday morning, the most in the state, according to Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center.

A handful of other locales were above five inches of rainfall, including 6.91 inches in Moosup, 6.34 inches in Durham, 6.25 inches in North Stonington, 5.47 inches in Wallingford and 5.11 inches in Bethany, he said.

Several locales in Hartford County eclipsed three inches of rainfall, including 4.05 inches in Granby, 3.66 inches in Windsor Locks, 3.5 inches in Newington, 3.47 inches in Windsor, 3.15 inches in Hartford and 3.05 inches in Bristol, Lessor said.

Lessor said the rainfall will “help alleviate the drought” that has hit Connecticut over the past months. The drought has reached extreme levels in the southern portion of the state and severe in other areas, he said.

Water levels of waterways in the Hartford area that feed into the Connecticut and Hockanum Rivers were also expected to rise during the rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.