Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
Akron City Council puts civilian review board on November ballot - but some disagree with logistics

Akron City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday for a civilian police review board to go before voters in November – but not all council members agree with the plan. Advocacy groups gathered 3,315 valid signatures from registered Akron voters on a petition for a charter amendment that would create a nine-member board to monitor citizen complaints against police, according to city council clerk Sara Biviano.
Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November

CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
City of Bay Village is Hiring!

This position is responsible for providing general finance related clerical duties and personal and/or telephone assistance to visitors, outside callers, and residents. This position is scheduled 28 hours per week, the shifts are varied Monday through Friday between 8:30am to 4:40pm. Pay range for the position is $12.93 to $18.62 per hour.
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers

CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
Network outages possible early Sunday

Wireless maintenance will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 6 a.m. Campus community users may experience intermittent wireless network outages with CaseGuest, CaseWireless and Eduroam during this time. Wireless connectivity should restore automatically after maintenance is complete. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western...
