FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Address Cleveland air show traffic backup by selling parking tickets in advance
The biggest problem with Monday’s Cleveland National Air Show was not the weather; it was the parking. We were in line to park for an hour! That time could have been cut in half if air show visitors had been able to buy a parking pass when they bought their tickets.
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
cleveland19.com
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Could security guards replace some cops at Hopkins Airport?
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered talk of possibly cutting back on police at Hopkins Airport. We’ve learned of discussion about replacing some officers at the airport with private security guards.
ideastream.org
Akron City Council puts civilian review board on November ballot - but some disagree with logistics
Akron City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday for a civilian police review board to go before voters in November – but not all council members agree with the plan. Advocacy groups gathered 3,315 valid signatures from registered Akron voters on a petition for a charter amendment that would create a nine-member board to monitor citizen complaints against police, according to city council clerk Sara Biviano.
Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November
CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
cityofbayvillage.com
City of Bay Village is Hiring!
This position is responsible for providing general finance related clerical duties and personal and/or telephone assistance to visitors, outside callers, and residents. This position is scheduled 28 hours per week, the shifts are varied Monday through Friday between 8:30am to 4:40pm. Pay range for the position is $12.93 to $18.62 per hour.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
ideastream.org
Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood will look at Gordon Square in Cleveland
Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood debuts September 14, 2022, wherever you get your podcasts!. Hi, I’m Justin Glanville. I live in a neighborhood I really love. It’s called Gordon Square, in Cleveland. Part of why I love it is that, to me, it feels like it belongs...
jocoreport.com
Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers
CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
CMHA Chief cancels de-escalation training for a sergeant after deadly shooting
More training for police to de-escalate a situation before using deadly force is something families of people killed by police have pushed for.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
case.edu
Network outages possible early Sunday
Wireless maintenance will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 6 a.m. Campus community users may experience intermittent wireless network outages with CaseGuest, CaseWireless and Eduroam during this time. Wireless connectivity should restore automatically after maintenance is complete. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western...
Postal carrier seen dumping mail in recycling bin: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2, it was reported that a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen dumping a large amount of mail into a recycling bin outside Bryden Elementary School, 25501 Bryden Road. Police forwarded the matter to the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office. Domestic violence: Green Road. At 3:20...
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
hree professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023.
Cleveland police say missing man found
The Cleveland Division of Police sent out a report Saturday of a missing person.
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for August 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more.
