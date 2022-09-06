Read full article on original website
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Kentucky and BYU soar in Week 3 rankings
The 2022 college football season is underway and that means weekly top-25 rankings have returned. It’s the road to the
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
Oklahoma in the Early Phases of Building a New $175 Million Football Facility
The project will be funded by OU capital gifts and other private sources and is planned for the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above
1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
College Football Rankings: Dawgs on top in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Here are the latest college football rankings with the AP Top 25 Poll being dropped for Week 3. The latest batch of college football rankings have arrived with the AP Top 25 Poll being released ahead of Week 3’s action. While Labor Day Weekend was fun and all, Week...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
College Football insider reveals top Scott Frost replacements on Nebraska’s radar
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel named the top candidates to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach. For Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wondering what would be the final straw for head coach, the answer was losing to the Georgia Southern Eagles and their head coach, Clay Helton. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Nebraska lost 45-42 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Less than a day later, the program announced that they have fired Frost as their head coach.
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star recruit, No. 1 PG, details teams in most contact
Syracuse basketball 2024 five-star recruiting target Elliot Cadeau, who was offered a scholarship by the Orange late last year, said in a recent interview that three top-flight programs are in communication with him the most these days. Those suitors are 2022 NCAA Tournament runner-up North Carolina, 2021 national champion Baylor...
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
Tyreek Hill is already Moss’ing defenders in Miami (Video)
Tyreek Hill stuns with a spectacular catch during his Miami Dolphins debut versus their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. In his own way, Tyreek Hill stepped into a revenge game when he set foot in Miami Gardens for Week 1. Hill and the Miami Dolphins are facing the...
2022 WNBA Finals Betting Guide for Sun vs. Aces | Spread the Word
The WNBA Finals tip-off this Sunday from Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces welcome the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun. Both teams looked dominant down the stretch of both the regular season as well as the postseason. The Sun, down 2-1 in their series vs. the 2-seeded Chicago Sky came roaring back with a blowout victory in Connecticut in Game 4, before stunning the Sky in Game 5; holding the defending champions to just 5 points in the 4th quarter in their home building.
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
Paul Finebaum names his top 4 teams following Week 2
Paul Finebaum named his top 4 teams in the country after an exciting Week 2 slate of college football Saturday. The ESPN commentator was harsh on Alabama, but only moved them slightly in his overall rankings. The Crimson Tide struggled against unranked Texas on the road and very likely would have lost if Quinn Ewers remained healthy the entire game. Simply put, it was not the Alabama team we are all used to.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Texas A&M This Saturday Night
No. 6 Texas A&M has put on a recruiting clinic in recent years. But the Aggies are still a couple years away from really being an SEC power and it showed with Saturday's loss to App State. Fans all had the same thing to say about A&M on social media:
Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Odds for WNBA Finals Game 1 (Back Sun Early, Get Vegas Live Late)
The Las Vegas Aces, after going down in their semifinals matchup to the Seattle Storm came back with a vengeance, winning their next three games to defeat Seattle in 4. Now, they return home to face a hot Connecticut Sun team that limited their semifinals opponent, the Chicago Sky to just 5 total points in the 4th quarter, stunning the Sky in the win-or-go-home amtchup in Game 5.
