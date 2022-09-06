ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mets falter again in 8-2 loss to lowly Pirates

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urigJ_0hkQnFNq00

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless New York Mets to an 8-2 loss.

The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight.

New York’s offense has struggled during the slide.

The Mets have managed just four runs during the skid.

Rodolfo Castro and Oneil Cruz each hit two-run home runs for the Pirates, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy