Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
WEAU-TV 13
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
Comments / 0