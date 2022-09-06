ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countryside, IL

CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
Countryside, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Downers Grove man killed in Grundy County crash

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man late Thursday night. Police officials say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of I-55 between Gardner and Dwight for unknown reasons when a box truck traveling southbound struck his vehicle from behind.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 3 Dead, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least three people have been killed and 7 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the weekend's first fatal incident, a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata around 6:16 p.m. Friday near the 2300 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash

An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
OSWEGO, IL
NBC Chicago

One Man Killed, Another Wounded in South Loop Shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in the South Loop, police said. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Overturned Semi In Plainfield

An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
PLAINFIELD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought in Series of Chicago Lakefront Restaurant Robberies

Chicago police are searching for a suspect that has robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks. According to authorities, the suspect entered at least three different businesses by smashing a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth, the suspect cut a hole through the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

