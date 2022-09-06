Read full article on original website
Wrong-way crash: 2 killed, vehicle catches fire in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
Two people were killed and vehicle caught fire in a wrong-way crash on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
4 People Seriously Hurt After Being Struck by Car on Chicago's Northwest Side, Officials Say
Chicago police are investigating after four people were struck by a car on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of West Fullerton at approximately 4:30 p.m. Police say that a verbal altercation took place in a parking lot at...
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
Downers Grove man killed in Grundy County crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man late Thursday night. Police officials say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of I-55 between Gardner and Dwight for unknown reasons when a box truck traveling southbound struck his vehicle from behind.
At Least 3 Dead, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
At least three people have been killed and 7 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the weekend's first fatal incident, a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata around 6:16 p.m. Friday near the 2300 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
Addison Police meet with homeowners in Golden Gate subdivision; Residents concerned with speeding vehicles in area
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Addison Police Administrative Sergeant Omar Brucal and Crime Prevention Officer Malwina Sobanski met at Village Hall with residents of the Golden Gate subdivision to discuss traffic safety concerns in this area. The Golden Gate subdivision is located south of Lake Street (U.S. Rte. 20), and north...
Semi-truck caught on camera swerving, driving erratically before crash on Eisenhower Expressway
Video shows the semi-truck swerving and driving erratically before crashing.
One Man Killed, Another Wounded in South Loop Shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in the South Loop, police said. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to Chicago police.
Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Suspect in Custody After Firing Shots in Suburban Midlothian Neighborhood
Police in suburban Midlothian say that a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure after a man fired shots early Saturday morning. According to authorities, police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. after a reports of shots fired. Officers...
Overturned Semi In Plainfield
An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop
Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
Suburban man charged with murder for intentionally driving over a pedestrian in the West Loop, police say
A Hillside man intentionally drove onto a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden and killed a 22-year-old Edgewater man in the West Loop on Sunday, Chicago police said. Enrique Martinez was walking south on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
Suspect Sought in Series of Chicago Lakefront Restaurant Robberies
Chicago police are searching for a suspect that has robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks. According to authorities, the suspect entered at least three different businesses by smashing a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth, the suspect cut a hole through the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
