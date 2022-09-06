ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
Pointe Coupee firefighters to host community event in October

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.
SU-LSU Conference connects aspiring business owners to resources

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking to be small business owners had an opportunity to learn from those who have already made their journey. A SU-LSU Entrepreneurship Conference was hosted at the Louisiana State Museum where aspiring and present business owners are looking to take their crafts to the next level.
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Capital Area United Way partners with LSU and SU for ‘fan-raiser’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As it gets closer to the historical game, Capital Area United Way has teamed up with Louisiana State University and Southern University for a community fundraiser. Capital Area United Way serve 10 parishes in the state of Louisiana. This fundraiser will be spearheaded by...
Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year. Her family says that she was driving a passenger to Houston. The next week, Brandon Francisco, 36, was named as a person of interest and believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie.
Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
LSU, SU fans come together to tailgate in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The historic match up between Louisiana State University and Southern University and A&M College is causing a lot of fans to go all out for tailgating this year. The sold-out game had over 200,000 people in attendance and nearly all were tailgating. LSU fans...
Catholic N.I. gets the best of Parkview Baptist, 21-7

BATON ROUGE, La. – Catholic N.I. gets the best of Parkview Baptist, 21-7 In the first quarter Catholic N.I. turns the ball over. It was a high snap. Wesley Marion had the sack fumble recovery. On the very next play Jay Richardson scored a touchdown. Please click the video...
WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
