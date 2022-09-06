Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Howes House Seeks Volunteers for Focus Group
The town of West Tisbury’s building committee is seeking volunteers to participate in focus group meetings related to a major renovation of Howes House. The building, located on State Road in the town’s center, is the headquarters of the Up-Island Council on Aging that provides senior services for West Tisbury, Aquinnah and Chilmark.
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Launches New Zone Change Advisory Committee
To define how West Tisbury responds to increased calls for commercial use, the select board on Sept. 7 appointed three members to a newly formed (and provisionally named) West Tisbury zoning change advisory committee, with a mandate to advise the planning board on zoning regulation changes regarding food trucks and commercial sales in the town’s rural and village districts.
vineyardgazette.com
Ellen O'Brien, 70
Ellen O’Brien of Edgartown died on Sept. 7 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 70. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul C. Jackson Sr., who died on April 17. She will be interred in a graveside service officiated by Father Paul Fedak at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.
vineyardgazette.com
Island SSA Rep Updates County Commission
As public pressure grows in the wake of Steamship Authority cancellations, breakdowns and reservation woes, the Dukes County commission invited Jim Malkin, Vineyard representative to the SSA, to give an update on ferry line operations on Sept. 7. Addressing the commission and a small group of Zoom attendees, Mr. Malkin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Rods Ready, Lures Lined Up, Secret Spots Await; Derby Days Return
At the end of Main street in Edgartown, between the Yacht Club and the Atlantic Restaurant, stands a small shed, two-storied and unadorned, with a few small windows. For most of the year it serves as a home for the Yacht Club’s odds and ends. But for five weeks in September and October it is transformed into: DERBY HEADQUARTERS.
vineyardgazette.com
Attorneys Make Closing Arguments in Haley Ethics Case
Capping a months-long hearing process on Sept. 8, the State Ethics Commission heard closing arguments in the matter of Aquinnah selectman Gary Haley, who is under scrutiny for allegedly violating state conflict of interest laws when he performed work for the town four years ago.The commission will next delibrate the case at a future meeting.
vineyardgazette.com
Taking In the Show at Menemsha, Morning Through Night
Weathered fishing shacks, stacks of lobster pots and piles of crushed blue mussels, quahaugs and oysters everywhere are the signs you are in Menemsha. People beach, bring their boats in the harbor and kayak in the pond. And when the sky begins to turn golden — the first sign of...
vineyardgazette.com
Van Catches Fire After Automobile Collision
An automobile accident near the drawbridge resulted in a van engulfed in flames Friday afternoon, Oak Bluffs deputy fire chief Stephen Foster told the Gazette by phone. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, but both drivers declined an offer to be transported to the hospital, he said. Mr. Foster...
Comments / 0