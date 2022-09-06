ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-year-old woman killed in Florence crash

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Timesha Annika Hough, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Winston Street and West Evans Street, von Lutcken said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. when Hough left the roadway and hit a large tree, von Lutcken said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

