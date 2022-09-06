24-year-old woman killed in Florence crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Timesha Annika Hough, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Winston Street and West Evans Street, von Lutcken said.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. when Hough left the roadway and hit a large tree, von Lutcken said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0