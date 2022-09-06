24-year-old woman killed in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Timesha Annika Hough, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Winston Street and West Evans Street, von Lutcken said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. when Hough left the roadway and hit a large tree, von Lutcken said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

