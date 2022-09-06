Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
Evansville man accused of threatening police officers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
The Henderson Police Department arrested Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41 for an individual refusing to leave a room.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on 4th Street
The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a structure at 908 S 4. th Street at 11:03 am on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Upon arrival, crews had smoke visible from the first-floor windows of the exterior of the structure. Engine 576 crew deployed a 1 ¾’ hose and utilized...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
wevv.com
19-year-old charged with fentanyl trafficking after pills, gun found in motel room
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges out of Henderson, Kentucky, after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation, police said. The Henderson Police Department says Elijah Lovell was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which started when officers were called to a motel on Highway 41.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $75,000 for Salem man charged with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 19-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary. Salem Police believe Branden Powell of West Warmouth committed all eight burglaries by himself early Saturday morning. There were no signs of forced entry to any of the vehicles.
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
spotonillinois.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant
Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
wevv.com
ABK Tracking to give out gas detectors near Weinbach Avenue explosion site
ABK Tracking is handing out gas detectors to homes near the deadly Weinbach Ave explosion site. The business, which is located across the street from the blast site, purchased 90 gas detectors, which they intend to distribute to local residents. While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation,...
