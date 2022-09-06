ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 men fly to Alaska to search for missing Dover hunter, Steve Keel

By Mark Kelly
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — It’s all hands on deck as more people are joining the search for Steve Keel, the Dover man who disappeared while on a hunting trip .

When Chad Worrell, James Pellum, Lucas Smith, and David Keel learned that the 61-year-old was missing, they hopped on an airplane to Fairbanks. They have military and search and rescue experience.

“They are going to go up there, search and rescue, or recovery, whatever it takes,” said Liz Keel, Steve’s wife. “And they made plans for both.”

Steve has been missing since late last month.

He was hunting in Alaska with a hunting partner. They flew into Fairbanks on August 20th—on the 28th, Steve was reported missing.

Steve Keel

Neighbors here at home in Tennessee say that after hunting caribou, the two men briefly separated. It was supposed to be no more than an hour, but Steve never returned.

Steve’s sons flew to Alaska to search for their father—but just returned home with no sign of their dad.

“They are, of course, very sad that they were unsuccessful at finding their dad. That would have been their greatest joy,” said Liz.

For Liz, hope is not lost. She has faith in these four men, and the support pouring in from all over the country for her husband.

“We’ve had calls from Montana, Idaho, Washington state, Alaska, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, all over Tennessee. It’s just been amazing—people are just so good. God is so good.”

Those four men will land in Fairbanks Tuesday night and then drive about 300 miles to Steve’s campsite where they will begin the search first thing Wednesday morning.

If you would like to help, the Dover community is raising money to fund this search effort. You can make that donation at F&M Bank in Dover, Tennessee.

Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday

Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
