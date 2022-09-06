ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of raping woman at hotel in Marshall Township

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Inside the DoubleTree hotel off Route 19, a group of people in town for a festival went to sleep. One was a woman who left the door propped open for her boyfriend, who was across the hall.

“The suspect walking down the hall saw it was a crime of opportunity, and went in and sexually assaulted our victim,” said Chief John Sicilia with Northern Regional Police.

Sicilia said the woman woke from a dead sleep screaming as the suspect fled.

“The boyfriend walked out and saw the suspect walking down the hall and followed him, and we were able to narrow it down to three or four rooms and that’s where they called security,” Sicilia said.

The suspect is now identified as Cristofer Urrutia-Uribio, 31, from California. He is charged with rape, burglary and indecent exposure.

Police said he was staying at the hotel for several weeks and has been in the area for six months working on a movie.

“He had no knowledge of who our victim (was). We specifically asked him, (and) he just said it happened to be a crime of opportunity,” Sicilia said.

While he sits in jail, the chief said it is a reminder to all to make sure your doors are locked and secured no matter where you may be.

11 News reached out to Remington Hotels for comment. They offered the following statement:

“We take the allegations of any criminal activity at our hotel very seriously and we will continue to work with the local police in their investigation. Given that this is still the subject of an ongoing police inquiry, we will not have further comment at this time.”

