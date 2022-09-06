ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

How a Hochul donor received $637 million in state payments

Albany, N.Y. — Last December, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration received an offer to buy 26 million at-home coronavirus tests from a New Jersey-based distributor that happened to be a major campaign donor to the governor. The price offered by Digital Gadgets founder and CEO Charlie Tebele was $13...
Syracuse.com

2022 Upstate NY Fall/Winter Travel Guide: Things to do, places to visit, more

Upstate New York is full of natural beauty and seasonal wonder. From its brilliant fall colors and ways to savor the season to its charming towns and villages and holiday light displays, there are endless road trips and getaways to go on this fall and winter. There’s nature to be explored, cities to be visited and experiences to be had — all in one region.
Syracuse.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
Syracuse.com

DeWitt rapist goes AWOL during cigarette break, but still goes to jail for attack on sleeping woman

Syracuse, NY — Cornell Robinson was in no rush to accept his punishment after entering a sleeping DeWitt woman’s apartment and raping her. The 61-year-old man was due to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for the attack on the sleeping woman, who was not a stranger. The attack happened in January 2021 at Springfield Garden Apartments. Robinson will become a registered sex offender upon release from jail, though a judge still needs to decide whether he will appear in the public database or not.
Syracuse.com

Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified

Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Syracuse.com

9 water main breaks reported in DeWitt

Update: The water main breaks in DeWitt appear to be cleared Friday night, according to the town’s water department website. Town officials did not confirm the breaks were repaired. They did not respond to attempts to reach them. Original article:. DeWitt, N.Y. — The town of DeWitt is reporting...
Syracuse.com

NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyncourt

Syracuse, NY - A 27-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in Lyncourt early Saturday morning has been identified by deputies as Antonio Vallejo of Syracuse. Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Court Street. The driver was riding a Suzuki motorcycle...
Syracuse.com

New Yorkers to get $270 checks from state soon: See if you qualify

Checks with an average value of $270 will soon be on their way to 1.75 million New Yorkers through a new program passed earlier this year as part of the state budget. The $475 million program is aimed at providing tax relief to low-income New Yorkers and families. The money is meant to help combat inflation and improve affordability, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

