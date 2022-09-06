Read full article on original website
Bregman’s Vera House legacy is more than final controversy (Editorial Board Opinion)
The messy, public exit of Vera House’s co-executive director, Randi Bregman, was a regrettable end to her decades of service to survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence in Central New York. The agency was wrong to knowingly hire a registered sex offender to work with victims of sex...
‘Never forget’: DeWitt ceremony honors 9/11 victims on 21st anniversary of attack
As light rain dotted the overcast skies, several dozen people attended a ceremony in DeWitt to remember those killed in the Sept 11, 2001 attacks. The town of DeWitt and city of Syracuse both sponsored ceremonies to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago. “We all made...
How a Hochul donor received $637 million in state payments
Albany, N.Y. — Last December, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration received an offer to buy 26 million at-home coronavirus tests from a New Jersey-based distributor that happened to be a major campaign donor to the governor. The price offered by Digital Gadgets founder and CEO Charlie Tebele was $13...
Motorcyclist killed in Central New York crash with pickup truck, deputies say
Trenton, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck in Oneida County, deputies said. Police were called out to the collision at about 7 p.m. on Trenton Road near John Street in the town of Trenton, according to a news release by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
2022 Upstate NY Fall/Winter Travel Guide: Things to do, places to visit, more
Upstate New York is full of natural beauty and seasonal wonder. From its brilliant fall colors and ways to savor the season to its charming towns and villages and holiday light displays, there are endless road trips and getaways to go on this fall and winter. There’s nature to be explored, cities to be visited and experiences to be had — all in one region.
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Sept. 9
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Teddy Trespasz, Sept. 8, on the 146-yard, No. 6 hole at Onondaga using an 8-iron. Witnessed by: Ted Trespasz and Lee Trespasz.
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
HS football roundup: Central New York rivals clash in more than 3-hour ‘slugfest’
Two Oswego County high school football teams that are very familiar with one another took over three hours Saturday to end their Independent football matchup. Pulaski (1-0) defeated Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (0-1) 34-27 at Pulaski High School.
DeWitt rapist goes AWOL during cigarette break, but still goes to jail for attack on sleeping woman
Syracuse, NY — Cornell Robinson was in no rush to accept his punishment after entering a sleeping DeWitt woman’s apartment and raping her. The 61-year-old man was due to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for the attack on the sleeping woman, who was not a stranger. The attack happened in January 2021 at Springfield Garden Apartments. Robinson will become a registered sex offender upon release from jail, though a judge still needs to decide whether he will appear in the public database or not.
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
9 water main breaks reported in DeWitt
Update: The water main breaks in DeWitt appear to be cleared Friday night, according to the town’s water department website. Town officials did not confirm the breaks were repaired. They did not respond to attempts to reach them. Original article:. DeWitt, N.Y. — The town of DeWitt is reporting...
NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyncourt
Syracuse, NY - A 27-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in Lyncourt early Saturday morning has been identified by deputies as Antonio Vallejo of Syracuse. Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Court Street. The driver was riding a Suzuki motorcycle...
New Yorkers to get $270 checks from state soon: See if you qualify
Checks with an average value of $270 will soon be on their way to 1.75 million New Yorkers through a new program passed earlier this year as part of the state budget. The $475 million program is aimed at providing tax relief to low-income New Yorkers and families. The money is meant to help combat inflation and improve affordability, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
Fowler rusher needs just 6 carries for his 206 yards, 3 TDs in win over J-D (53 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fowler junior tailback Devonayre Priester only carried the football six times, but he finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s dominant win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday. “Every time he touched the ball, he took it to the house,” Fowler coach John Natoli...
Jalen Ramsey finally admits to being wrong about Bills QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills served Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams a can of whoop ass on Thursday night in their 31-10 blowout win. After having a perfect passer rating against him in the NFL Kickoff game, Ramsey found room for some humble pie. Years after calling Bills quarterback Josh...
Bills’ Von Miller, young DEs show out in blowout win over Rams (Reasons to be encouraged & worried)
The Buffalo Bills entered the NFL Kickoff game against the Los Angeles Rams as the league’s preseason favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. To say that they looked the part against the NFL’s reigning Super Bowl champions would be an understatement. Buffalo got off to a fast start...
