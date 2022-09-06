Syracuse, NY — Cornell Robinson was in no rush to accept his punishment after entering a sleeping DeWitt woman’s apartment and raping her. The 61-year-old man was due to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for the attack on the sleeping woman, who was not a stranger. The attack happened in January 2021 at Springfield Garden Apartments. Robinson will become a registered sex offender upon release from jail, though a judge still needs to decide whether he will appear in the public database or not.

DEWITT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO