Tahoe City, CA

Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances

More smoke moved into the Truckee Meadows Saturday evening and will likely stick with us through the early portion of the upcoming workweek. Wind direction is key with how much smoke moves in here. The Mosquito Fire is the main culprit of the smoke and is located to the west of Lake Tahoe. Our winds came out of the east for part of Saturday, but then started coming out of the west towards the evening, allowing more smoke to move in here. Wind speeds are also just strong enough to move the smoke into the Truckee Meadows, but not strong enough to break it a part. The air quality in Reno is very unhealthy as of 9pm Saturday, with not a ton of improvement expected on Sunday. The only thing that could help our air quality Sunday afternoon is a chance for rain.
RENO, NV
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 230 PM PDT... At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northwest of Yosemite Valley, or 24...
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California

As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
