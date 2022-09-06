More smoke moved into the Truckee Meadows Saturday evening and will likely stick with us through the early portion of the upcoming workweek. Wind direction is key with how much smoke moves in here. The Mosquito Fire is the main culprit of the smoke and is located to the west of Lake Tahoe. Our winds came out of the east for part of Saturday, but then started coming out of the west towards the evening, allowing more smoke to move in here. Wind speeds are also just strong enough to move the smoke into the Truckee Meadows, but not strong enough to break it a part. The air quality in Reno is very unhealthy as of 9pm Saturday, with not a ton of improvement expected on Sunday. The only thing that could help our air quality Sunday afternoon is a chance for rain.

RENO, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO