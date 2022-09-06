Read full article on original website
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
More smoke moved into the Truckee Meadows Saturday evening and will likely stick with us through the early portion of the upcoming workweek. Wind direction is key with how much smoke moves in here. The Mosquito Fire is the main culprit of the smoke and is located to the west of Lake Tahoe. Our winds came out of the east for part of Saturday, but then started coming out of the west towards the evening, allowing more smoke to move in here. Wind speeds are also just strong enough to move the smoke into the Truckee Meadows, but not strong enough to break it a part. The air quality in Reno is very unhealthy as of 9pm Saturday, with not a ton of improvement expected on Sunday. The only thing that could help our air quality Sunday afternoon is a chance for rain.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 230 PM PDT... At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northwest of Yosemite Valley, or 24...
SFGate
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
iheart.com
Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California
As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
SFGate
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
SFGate
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The smoke that blanketed Lake Tahoe Friday morning let up in the afternoon into the evening, but weather officials are expecting more dense smoke to return Saturday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire continues to rage west of the basin. The National Weather Service in...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
After a teen's tragic skiing death, a Tahoe town builds Scotty Lapp skate park
After Scotty Lapp died in a ski accident, his parents embarked on a journey to build the skate park their son dreamed of.
Apocalyptic skies appear over Tahoe as Mosquito Fire pumps out smoke
Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire near Foresthill flooded communities east of Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, resulting in hazardous air quality.
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
2news.com
Stage 2 Air Pollution Emergency Episode Announced due to Mosquito Fire
Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
SFGate
