Dunkin' Franchise Owner Violated Child Labor Laws At Multiple Central Pennsylvania Locations

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago

39 children between 14 and 15 years old worked excess hours at three central Pennsylvania Dunkin' locations owned by one franchiser, according to a release by the US Department of Labor.

The franchiser Akshar Ashish LLC admitted to the error and has entered into an agreement with the USDOL.

The violations include the following, according to the DOL:

  • Allowing shifts longer then three hours on a school day.
  • Having workers past 7 p.m. on a school night.
  • Allowing more then 18 hours during a regular school week.
  • A shift longer then eight hours on a non-school day.
  • Allowing shifts past 9 p.m. during summer break.

A $24,332 civil penalty was made in addition to the following:

  • Agreement to conduct child labor training with supervisors and managers.
  • Provide relevant child labor publications to minors, parents and guardians of minors under the age of 16, supervisors and managers.
  • Establish an internal phone number for employees to report anonymous child labor violations.
  • Require all minors to wear different colored name tags so managers can easily identify minors under 16 years of age.
  • Place signage and stop stickers on hazardous equipment.

The violations pertain to the Dunkin’ locations at 605 Park Avenue in Hershey, 233 Hershey Road in Hummelstown, and 101 N. Larkspur Drive in Palmyra, according to the department.

